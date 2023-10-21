"Be f*ckin' fr": LiAngelo Ball's $800K-worth girlfriend Nikki Mudarris fires back at haters after family pic with baby son goes viral

Nikki Mudarris doesn't care about her haters after one of her family pictures with LiAngelo Ball and their son LaVelo went viral on social media. The image was widely talked about due to Mudarris' daring outfit that featured her body and curves.

In one of her Instagram stories, the former reality TV star called out the people who were critical of her provocative dress. She also told her trolls to look at how her body looks despite being months removed from having her son.

"Y'all are really mad about how good I look after my baby not about no damn dress. Be f*ckin' fr frrrrrr," Mudarris wrote.

Nikki Mudarris in one of her Instagram stories.

It's unclear when Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball started dating. However, Mudarris told Sheen Magazine that they met during a hiking trip at Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles.

"We ran into each other when we're at Runyon Canyon walking our dogs," Mudarris said. "We exchanged numbers and just went from there."

The couple welcomed their son LaVelo Anthony Ball back in July and they couldn't be any prouder. It's a unique name, but in line with the name of his grandfather LaVar, father LiAngelo and uncles Lonzo and LaMelo.

Meanwhile, Nikki Mudarris celebrated becoming a mom by thanking her son for giving her purpose. In addition to being a former reality TV star, Mudarris also works as a real state agent in Los Angeles.

"My son, you gave me a purpose in life," Mudarris wrote on Instagram. "I promise to love you, guide you, protect you and be with you every step of the way. I promise to teach you right from wrong and be the best mommy to you I can be. I'm so thankful to have you and that you picked me as your mommy."

Why did Nikki Mudarris lay low after 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood'?

Nikki Mudarris of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood

Nikki Mudarris appeared in all six seasons of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood." Mudarris was only a supporting cast member in seasons one, two and six. She was a main cast member for seasons three, four and five.

Mudarris told Revolt back in June why she decided to stay away from the spotlight after the show ended in 2019. She explained that she outgrew being a reality TV star and enjoys her current work as a real estate agent in Los Angeles.

"I'm just trying to rebrand," Mudarris said. "I feel like I've outgrown that persona, and then it's like I'm a realtor now, and I feel like people take me very seriously in my real estate business."

