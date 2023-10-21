"Still kinda the scuttleb*tt": NBA insider vehemently believes Donovan Mitchell covets Knicks

Donovan Mitchell not signing an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer made headlines since the New York Knicks are lurking and want a superstar. An NBA insider even thought that Mitchell would love to join his hometown team at some point in his career.

In an appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Howard Beck discussed Mitchell's desire to be a Knick. Beck explained that the Cavaliers will need to have a great start to this season to possibly have a chance of keeping the four-time NBA All-Star.

"Donovan Mitchell, last we checked still wants to play in New York," Beck said. "At least that's still kinda the scuttleb*tt around the league that he'd really love to be in New York. The clock's ticking, he has a player option in 2025, so by next summer he's going into his walk year. ... It's a big important year for the Cavs."

Donovan Mitchell had a very successful first season in Cleveland after five seasons with the Utah Jazz. Mitchell had the best year of his career, averaging 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He was even named to the All-NBA Second Team.

However, the Cavaliers' season ended in disappointment after losing to the New York Knicks in the first round despite having homecourt advantage. Mitchell was eligible to sign a contract extension this past summer, but declined because he still has a year left in his current deal plus a player option for the 2024-25 NBA season.

"I still have the opportunity to sign an extension next summer," Mitchell told reporters earlier this month. "My primary focus is this. Just trying to go out there and trying to be the best team we can be and bring a championship to the city and go from there."

New York Knicks remain interested in Donovan Mitchell

The New York Knicks were favored to land Donovan Mitchell last year, but the Utah Jazz went with the best offer. Mitchell arrived in Cleveland and went on an absolute tear before a disappointing playoff exit in the first round.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the Knicks remain interested in Mitchell and continue to monitor the situation. The suffering franchise covets a superstar to add to the core of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. Mitchell, along with Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns, is on their radar.

Mitchell's value will be likely lower next year because it's his contract season. He's in the final year of his deal because he'll likely exercise his option for the 2024-25 season to become a free agent.

