Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga reveals source of irritation as Steve Kerr keeps him on the bench

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has been left out of the lineup even when his team plays a crucial game, which was the case in the season finale against the LA Clippers and the play-in tournament versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

He was also benched against the Houston Rockets in Game 1, and he might not have seen minutes in Game 2 if Jimmy Butler had not gotten hurt. While he hasn't seen much action, fans have continued to remind him to stay ready.

Being told to stay ready could be considered a form of encouragement, but Kuminga doesn't see it that way. In a clip posted by the San Francisco Chronicle's Sam Gordon, Kuminga shared what he feels when he receives that advice.

"I hate the fact that people are telling me to be ready," Kuminga said on Thursday. "In my mind, I already know that I'm ready. The more you tell me to get ready, it's kinda irritating."

Kuminga got his first piece of action after three games against Houston on Wednesday. His opportunity came after Butler landed on his tailbone in the first quarter of Game 2.

Kuminga played 26 minutes, registering 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block. He shot 4 of 12, including 2 of 5 from behind the arc.

If Butler misses Game 3 and any other game moving forward, Kuminga should see more action.

Brooklyn Nets rumored as likely destination for Jonathan Kuminga this summer

Jonathan Kuminga's stint with the Golden State Warriors could come to an end this summer. According to The Stein Line on Monday, Golden State's front office could try to dangle him in a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

This trade would allow the Warriors to acquire some of the draft capital they lost in the Dennis Schroder trade.

Kuminga was eligible for an extension. However, by the time the deadline passed in October, he and the team could not agree on a new deal. However, that does not mean that Kuminga is guaranteed to be gone.

He becomes a restricted free agent this summer, so the Warriors can match any contract offered to him.

According to an article by ESPN's Shams Charania and Kendra Andrews in October, Golden State wants to see Kuminga's growth this season. If he performed well, the Warriors' front office would likely offer him a long-term deal.

