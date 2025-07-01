"Warriors have no loyalty" - NBA fans surprised after 3x champ cuts ties with Steph Curry for $16 million Jordan Poole reunion on Pelicans

Steph Curry lost another longtime Golden State Warriors teammate on Monday when Kevon Looney agreed to join the New Orleans Pelicans for a two-year, $16 million deal. Looney is set to reunite with Jordan Poole, who was acquired by the Pelicans late last month. Fans were shocked that Golden State didn't bring back the three-time NBA champion.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported the deal on social media, with Looney leaving the Bay Area after 10 seasons. "Loon" played 76 games last season but started just six, losing his starting spot to Trayce Jackson-Davis early in the campaign.
Looney joins an exciting Pelicans team that was busy before the draft, acquiring Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick in this year's draft. Poole and Looney were vital parts of the Warriors' 2022 NBA championship run, reuniting at the Bayou and teaming up with Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray and Trey Murphy III.
Some NBA fans were shocked that the Golden State didn't bring back Kevon Looney. Steph Curry lost another longtime teammate, leading to questions about the Warriors' front office.
Here are some of the reactions.
"Warriors have no loyalty," one tweeted.
For those unaware, Golden State didn't have enough money to bring Kevon Looney. They have the mid-level exception, but Looney simply had more to gain in free agency. He gets a $16 million contract, leaving the Warriors without a veteran big man.
Golden State's rumored big man targets, like Clint Capela and Brook Lopez, are also off the table. Capela returned to the Houston Rockets, while Lopez signed with the LA Clippers.
Jordan Poole reacts to Warriors reunion in New Orleans
After the news of Kevon Looney signing with the New Orleans Pelicans, Jordan Poole was excited to be reunited with his former Golden State Warriors teammate. Poole and Looney played together for four seasons, from 2019 to 2023, winning the 2022 NBA championship.
Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards in the summer of 2023 following a tumultuous campaign the previous year when he was punched by Draymond Green. He's probably happy seeing a familiar face as a teammate for the first time in two seasons.
"Omg!!! It's so lit 😈 ⚜️," Poole wrote on Instagram.
The Pelicans were coming off a disappointing season, mainly due to injuries to their best players. Poole and Looney bring championship experience vital in helping a young team get over the hump and into the postseason.
