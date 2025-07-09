  • home icon
  "Warriors might finally get their center": NBA fans abuzz as Nikola Jokic refuses to sign contract extension with Nuggets in offseason

"Warriors might finally get their center": NBA fans abuzz as Nikola Jokic refuses to sign contract extension with Nuggets in offseason

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 09, 2025 05:09 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
"Warriors might finally get their center": NBA fans abuzz as Nikola Jokic refuses to sign contract extension with Nuggets in offseason. (Image Source: Imagn)

A bombshell report on Tuesday sent shockwaves through the NBA community, revealing that Nikola Jokic has informed the Denver Nuggets of his contract intentions. According to Bennett Durando of the Denver Post, the three-time MVP has made it clear to the Nuggets' front office that he does not plan to sign a contract extension this offseason.

The news set social media ablaze, with fans flooding platforms with reactions and speculation. Many began to wonder if the Serbian superstar might consider a move to another team in the near future.

"Warriors might finally get their center," a fan said.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Another fan said:

A user commented:

Another user commented:

A user wrote:

Another user wrote:

Nikola Jokic is currently playing under a five-year, $276.1 million contract that includes a player option for the 2027–28 season. This offseason, the former NBA Finals MVP is eligible to sign a three-year, $200 million extension but reports suggest he isn’t interested in pursuing that option just yet.

The likely reason? If Jokic waits until next summer, he’ll become eligible for a four-year extension instead of three, allowing him to maximize his earnings. By delaying, he could secure an additional $77 million, making the financial incentive to wait a clear strategic move.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

