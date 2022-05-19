"Warriors have stared down LeBron James; You think they're gonna get intimidated by Luka Doncic?" - Chris Broussard backs Dubs to win WCF in six games

Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard has picked the Golden State Warriors to win the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks. He lauds their championship pedigree and believes their experience will power them through against Luka Doncic and company.

On "First Things First," Broussard reminded everyone of Golden State's playoff resume. He believes that Doncic is not going to faze them because they have gone up against multiple superstars.

"I'm gonna admit Luka is scary, but I got the Warriors winning this series in six games," Broussard said. "And here's the other thing: They have a pedigree that Phoenix, despite having Chris Paul, just does not have.

"The Golden State Warriors have stared down LeBron James. You think they're gonna get intimidated, like Phoenix did eventually, by Luka Doncic? They have come back from a 3-1 deficit on Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. There is no hole they could be in, there is no situation they're gonna face in this series that's gonna make them crumble."

The Warriors have certainly seen it all. They have been in several Game 7s, close-out and elimination games. They have been down in series and fought to come back while also sweeping several opponents over the years. Coach Steve Kerr is considered one of the best coaches in NBA history, and Jason Kidd, his counterpart, is expected to have his hands full.

"Look, Luka is scary. But I got the Warriors in 6. Luka's going to get his. ... But Golden State's going to win on the offensive end. They have 3 bonafide scorers, the Water Boys — Splash Bros + Poole."

Broussard complemented their defense and suggested that Golden State has too many weapons on offense for the Mavericks to handle. Unlike the Phoenix Suns, Golden State has three to four legitimate scorers who can get 15 to 20 points on any given night. The Suns relied heavily on Devin Booker to create shots while the rest of the role players fed off assists.

Broussard continued:

"I think that Golden State will win this thing on the offensive end. They'll guard Dallas as well as you can, but they'll win it on the offensive end, because Phoenix only had one real bonafide big time scorer, Devin Booker. ... Golden State has three bonafide, big-time scorers"

Broussard is referring to the Splash Cousins: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole, who have been spectacular this postseason. However, many seem to forget about Andrew Wiggins, who can certainly create his own shot and is shooting 40.0% from 3-point range in the playoffs.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Unsung heroes for the Warriors in their Game 6 win vs. the Grizzlies:



Andrew Wiggins: Kevon Looney:

18 points 4 points

10 rebounds 22 rebounds

3 blocks 5 assists Unsung heroes for the Warriors in their Game 6 win vs. the Grizzlies:Andrew Wiggins: Kevon Looney:18 points 4 points10 rebounds 22 rebounds3 blocks 5 assists https://t.co/0Aox0Rsjw3

Steph Curry and the Warriors are eyeing their sixth trip to the NBA Finals

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals

Steph Curry will enter a very exclusive group of players if he makes it to the NBA Finals. He will be one of only 10 former MVPs history who have appeared in at least six NBA Finals. The others are Bob Cousy, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and LeBron James.

Golden State is the favorite to win the Western Conference finals and has home-court advantage the rest of the way in the playoffs. The Boston Celtics (51-31) finished two games behind the Warriors (53-29). The Miami Heat share the same record, but the Dubs won both head-to-head matchups this season.

First Things First @FTFonFS1



"Steph. Luka's playing with house money. ... This would be Steph's 6th Finals. Guys to win an MVP & make at least 6 Finals are: Cousy, Russell, Kareem, Magic, MJ, Shaq, Kobe, Duncan & LeBron."

