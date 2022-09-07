Warriors still want Andre Iguodala on roster, 4X NBA Champion has yet to decide on his status

Andre Iguodala has been a crucial part of the Golden State Warriors' roster. Although the 18-year veteran forward isn't called upon to play major minutes these days, he is still viewed as an impactful presence.

His leadership and guidance for younger players has been pivotal. Despite limited playing time, Iguodala was a welcome addition after re-joining the team due to his professionalism and ability to help out teammates.

With the season just around the corner, teams are looking to make their last adjustments to their rosters before training camp arrives.

Even with one of the league's deepest rosters, the Warriors are awaiting a decision from Iguodala, an important part of their success over the years. According to reports, he hasn't yet decided if he will return. Sources have said that the Warriors would open Iguodala back with open arms, as they have kept a roster spot for him.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



He has yet to decide whether to retire or return, and there’s no firm indication of which way he's leaning,



More: The Warriors have an open invitation for Andre Iguodala to fill the 14th spot on their roster.He has yet to decide whether to retire or return, and there’s no firm indication of which way he's leaning, @ShamsCharania and @anthonyVslater write.More: theathletic.com/3570673/?sourc… The Warriors have an open invitation for Andre Iguodala to fill the 14th spot on their roster.He has yet to decide whether to retire or return, and there’s no firm indication of which way he's leaning, @ShamsCharania and @anthonyVslater write.More: theathletic.com/3570673/?sourc… https://t.co/VAi90DzF6j

Warriors wait for decision from veteran Andre Iguodala

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala at the 2022 NBA Finals

Time will tell if Andre Iguodala decides to return to Golden State for this season. At this point of his career, Iguodala has been called upon more for his impact in the locker room and in the culture than his play on the court. The 18-year NBA veteran will be turning 39 in late January and has played sparingly over the last several seasons.

Golden State has an impressive roster, but the roster is also filled with plenty of youthful pieces. While Iguodala hasn't been called upon to play serious minutes for the Warriors, his guidance to some of the youngsters could still be important.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



Ben McLemore

Elfrid Payton

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Kenneth Faried



Story with

theathletic.com/3570673/2022/0… The Warriors are bringing in several veteran free agents for workouts this week, including:Ben McLemoreElfrid PaytonRondae Hollis-JeffersonKenneth FariedStory with @ShamsCharania and @anthonyVslater The Warriors are bringing in several veteran free agents for workouts this week, including:◻️ Ben McLemore ◻️ Elfrid Payton◻️ Rondae Hollis-Jefferson ◻️ Kenneth FariedStory with @ShamsCharania and @anthonyVslater:theathletic.com/3570673/2022/0…

Last season, Iguodala dealt with numerous injuries but averaged 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 31 games. He averaged 19.5 minutes per game.

Golden State could look to bring in other veteran free agents to replace Iguodala. But with its roster already having plenty of depth, keeping a veteran like Iguodala around might be more helpful than some outsiders might realize.

Iguodala played on all four of the Warriors' championship teams since 2015. In fact, he was the NBA Finals MVP for that first trophy. He had his best years with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he played his first eight seasons. His only All-Star turn came in 2011-12 with Philadelphia.

Time will tell if Iguodala will return for his 19th season in the NBA.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein