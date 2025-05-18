Warriors Trade Rumors: Massive deal sending Draymond Green to Grizzlies for Dillon Brooks and 6'11 center collapsed in 2023

Warriors' Draymond Green could have been on the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams and Tyus Jones in 2023, if not for one reason. According to the latest NBA trade rumors by The Ringer's Logan Murdock, Golden State was negotiating a deal with the four players, which ultimately collapsed because Jones got traded to the Washington Wizards in a separate three-team trade.

That deal was centered around the Grizzlies landing Marcus Smart and Kristaps Porzingis going to the Celtics. Murdock reported on The Zach Lowe Show on Friday that the Warriors needed Jones in that package because their need for a backup point guard.

Golden State ultimately engaged in a deal with the Wizards for Chris Paul, sending Jordan Poole the other way. Meanwhile, Adams got traded to the Rockets, and Brooks signed with Houston as a free agent.

The Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2023-24 after finishing 10th in the Western Conference and getting knocked out in the play-in tournament by the Sacramento Kings.

In the 2025 playoffs first round, the Warriors nearly lost to a Rockets team that boasted Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams. Golden State was up 3-1, but the Rockets forced a Game 7, and Adams played a crucial role in making that happen.

Murdock said it would have been an "interesting" situation if not better for the Warriors, considering the role Adams played in stretching the first-round series against Golden State.

Warriors trade rumors: Golden State wants permanent fix at center, not Draymond Green

The Warriors seem to be pivoting to a traditional approach next season after forming a solid core with Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, which fell short in its first postseason. While they fell short, losing 4-1 in the conference semis to the Timberwolves, Curry's hamstring injury in Game 1 may have played a role in it.

However, the Warriors' roster had flaws outside of Curry's absence. They didn't have the athleticism, size, or foot speed to keep up with the Wolves. It has made their priority clear for next season to acquire a center and athletic wings.

Here's what insider Shams Charania reported about the Dubs' plans:

"The Warriors will be incredibly aggressive in the marketplace to go find help to continue to retool around their Big 3... their priority is finding a playmaking wing defender or a center."

Interestingly, the Warriors will have a shot at Steven Adams again, without the need to trade Draymond Green, to fill their void at the five. Adams is a free agent this summer and can negotiate with other teams.

