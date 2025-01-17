Warriors Trade Rumors: Steph Curry and Co. turn to proven $26,250,000 veteran for much-needed roster upgrade as deadline looms 

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to several players as they aim to make significant upgrades to their roster ahead of the Feb. 7 trade deadline. With Steph Curry now 36 years old and entering the twilight of his career, the Warriors are operating within a narrow window to secure another championship with the greatest shooter of all time at the helm.

The Warriors' front office appears to have shifted its focus to Toronto Raptors veteran Kelly Olynyk in their quest to strengthen the team. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Golden State could be eyeing a trade for Olynyk, who is currently on a two-year, $26.25 million contract. Fischer also confirmed that the Canadian big man is actively in the trade market.

Additionally, Fischer revealed that the Warriors had attempted to acquire Olynyk last season, though their efforts ultimately fell through.

Kelly Olynyk’s 6-foot-11 frame and elite shooting ability are precisely the attributes the Warriors covet and need.

The former Gonzaga standout has appeared in 18 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 6.1 points per game on an efficient 46.8% shooting from the field, including an impressive 44.4% from 3-point range. Additionally, he contributes 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, showcasing his versatility on the court.

Steph Curry speaks on ongoing trade buzz surrounding Golden State

Steph Curry pushed back against pundits and fans speculating about potential trade packages to significantly upgrade the Golden State Warriors' roster. Following the team’s narrow 116-115 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Curry made a passionate appeal for critics to step aside and allow the team to work through its challenges on its own terms.

"All the twitter fingers who got deals we need to make can kind of shut up a little bit and let us figure this thing out.”

Meanwhile, Curry and the Warriors will next be in action against the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

