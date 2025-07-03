Warriors Trade Rumors: Three-Team Trade Sending Jonathan Kuminga to California Rival In Works, Dubs Landing 6'10 Croatian 

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly working on trading Jonathan Kuminga to California-based rival, the Sacramento Kings. It's a three-team trade, which also involves the already-reported Dennis Schroder to Kings deal. According to NBC Sports California, the Warriors will land 6-foot-10 center Dario Saric in this move, along with Devin Carter.

The other moving pieces would be Malik Monk to the Pistons. As of Wednesday, the trade discussions remain 'fluid.' Schroder signed a three-year deal with the Kings, which would be a sign-and-trade if this move happens. Kuminga would also be a separate sign-and-trade. His contract value hasn't been reported yet.

The Kings would get a young asset to work with as they look to reset their new team around Schroder, Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis. Kuminga would potentially start for DeMar DeRozan, who could be on his way out of Sacramento. It's an ideal situation for the 6-foot-7 wing, who wants a significant role and to display his All-Star potential.

Kings are not willing to include Keegan Murray for Jonathan Kuminga

The Sacramento Kings want to close the Jonathan Kuminga trade with draft compensation instead of including fourth-year forward Keegan Murray. The 24-year-old Kings sharpshooter would be an exceptional fit for the Warriors, citing his game, which fits Golden State's system.

The Warriors need an efficient high-volume marksman like Murray around the core of Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. Murray averaged 12.4 points on 34.3% shooting last season.

His struggles were related to the Kings' massive roster shuffling after the De'Aaron Fox trade and schematic flaws. During his rookie year, Murray showed his potential, averaging 12.1 ppg on 41.1% 3-point shooting on 6.3 attempts.

He played a vital role in Sacramento's return to the playoffs after 16 years. It remains to be seen if the Warriors go through without Murray's inclusion. They value Kuminga highly, and he's their best chance of securing roster upgrades.

