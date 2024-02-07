Was Haywood Highsmith involved in car accident? Looking at Heat's forward absence against Spurs

Miami Heat's forward Haywood Highsmith won't be available to play against the San Antonio Spurs tonight. The Heat submitted their injury report and Highsmith was listed as out due to personal reasons. The Heat are coming off a 121-95 win against the Orlando Magic and look forward to getting another win.

Highsmith has played limited minutes for the Heat this season. He's played in 37 games and has been given 20.7 minutes each chance he gets. The 6-foot-7 forward is averaging 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists. The forward's best game this year came in a loss against the OKC Thunder, where he put up 19 points and five rebounds.

However, Miami won't have the services of one of their toughest forwards tonight. According to sources, Highsmith was involved in a car accident as he went home after their 121-95 win over the Magic. The Heat released a statement regarding the forward's injury status.

"We have been made aware that Highsmith was involved in a car accident heading home from last night’s game. Highsmith is listed as out for tonight’s contest against the San Antonio Spurs due to Personal Reasons. Our hearts go out to those who were injured."

There hasn't been any update on the accident's severity or whether Highsmith sustained injuries. Miami is looking forward to the recovery of the 27-year-old forward. He hasn't addressed his accident on social media or in any media interview.

How has Haywood Highsmith played this season?

Haywood Highsmith has been a reliable two-way forward for the Heat. Although he isn't a lethal scorer off the bench, he's still capable of making plays for himself and his teammates.

The forward is shooting better from the three this season. Highsmith is making 37% of his shots from the three. Last season, he only made 34%. He's gradually showing signs of maturity on the offensive end and has been a reliable teammate.

However, in their win against the Magic, he only played three minutes and didn't get a point, rebound or assist.

Heat to explore trading Caleb Martin

The Heat haven't been silent this season when it comes to making roster changes. After trading away Kyle Lowry for Terry Rozier, there have been reports that Miami could trade away Caleb Martin.

The team hasn't named a potential trade destination for Martin. However, the Heat are exploring options on where they can trade him.

Last season, Martin had a terrific showing against the Boston Celtics in the postseason. In Game 7, he helped the Heat win the series with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

