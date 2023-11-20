Was LeBron James smoking weed during Rockets-Lakers? Viral tweet debunked 

LeBron James blazing up a doobie during a game is pretty preposterous. However, in a clip on Twitter that has gone viral, the LA Lakers superstar was seen celebrating with Christian Wood.

It saw him imitate smoking weed and putting it out after a puff. That sparked speculations if the four-time NBA champion smoked some up during the game, but rest assured, that's not the case.

For starters, a stunt like that would come with some serious ramifications. Secondly, it was a celebration, but some would wonder why he would come up with one like that. For the casually curious, the question would be all about the name of that move.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

With eight minutes to go in the second half, James pulled out the move, making a smoking gesture with his left hand, sharing it with Wood and putting it out with his leg.

There seems to be no serious reported ramifications of James' gesture, but it shouldn't come as a surprise if the league takes action.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis propel Lakers to close 105-104 win against Rockets

Despite their woeful shooting from beyond the arc, the LA Lakers pipped the Houston Rockets 105-104 on Sunday in a game that went down to the wire. As always, LA had LeBron James and Anthony Davis to thank for, as the superstars spearheaded another win to help improve the Lakers' record to 8-6.

James had 37 points, six rebounds and eight assists in 40 minutes as he continued to make pivotal plays, while Davis notched up 27 points and 10 rebounds, along with two steals and block. However, he was fouled out in the final quarter as the game appeared to head towards overtime.

The Lakers may have won the contest, and James might have pulled off quite a few celebrations along the way, but their lackluster 3-point shooting almost cost them against Houston. They scored only 20.7% of their shots from the perimeter, while the Rockets made 37.8% of their threes.

As for LeBron James, the 38-year-old continues to be a wrecking ball in the league. This season, the league's all-time leading scorer is averaging 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

In his last five games, he's 63.1% from the field, 39.7% from downtown and 69.1% from the charity stripe.