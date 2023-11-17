10 takeaways from the LA Lakers’ first 12 games

The LA Lakers headed into the 2023-24 season with a smartly constructed roster, which includes Anthony Davis and a healthy LeBron James. More importantly, they took confidence from their Western Conference Finals run last season and must have backed themselves for a title run.

Their summer was all about retaining the well-performing core and have the right pieces around their two superstars. Despite being outplayed by the Denver Nuggets in their season opener, they're 6-6 after 12 games — a huge improvement compared to the dismal 2-10 run this time last year.

After their opening 10 games, the Lakers were 5-5. They followed it up with a comprehensive win against the Memphis Grizzlies in their NBA In-Season Tournament group stage but were taken down by the Sacramento Kings despite trying to rally in the fourth quarter.

Ahead of their third In-Season matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday (Nov. 17) at the Moda Center, here are 10 observations from their dozen contests so far.

Takeaways from LA Lakers' opening 12 games

#10 The Lakers have started slow again

In their first 10 games, LA's opponents have taken the lead on seven different occasions. While LA have caught up on some instances, the plan to storm back isn't a good long-term solution, as was seen in their Kings game defeat on Wednesday. Previously, it was the same case against the Phoenix Suns and the Blazers.

The team's think-tank has tried to address the issue by being persistent with Cam Reddish in place of Austin Reaves, but the results haven't changed much. As they wait for Jarred Vanderbilt to return, the Lakers will have to figure out a way to not let their opponents dictate the offense in the first quarter.

#9 When will Jarred Vanderbilt return?

After playing just one game in the preseason, a left heel soreness saw Jarred Vanderbilt ruled out for the remainder of the practice games. The issue was later labeled left heel bursitis, which saw him get sidelined for two weeks.

According to ESPN's updated injury report, the forward is set to be re-evaluated on Monday and will "begin a return to play progression." The Lakers need his motor on the defense if they intend to fend off their opponents' relentless offense.

The Lakers acquired Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz at last season's trade deadline as part of the Russell Westbrook move. In his 26 games in LA, he has averaged 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 52.9 percent from the field. He was the defensive specialist the team needed and was often assigned to guarding the opposing team's top offensive star.

#8 Health has been a concern

What made the Lakers a versatile side ahead of the season was their depth. But that took a hit when Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Taurean Prince, and Jalen Hood-Schifino landed on the injury report. This has cost them a couple of games as fewer bodies pushed the starters to keep playing more minutes.

The good news is the recovery. While Vincent is still on the list for two more weeks, Vanderbilt and Hood-Schifino are inching closer to full health.

#7 Rui Hachimura has stepped up on both ends of the floor

In his last five games, Rui Hachimura has two 20+ point performances and two games with 5+ rebounds. His best was against the Houston Rockets as he dished out 24 points and eight rebounds. He was instrumental against the Grizzlies again with 23 points.

With a more aggressive approach on both ends of the floor, Hachimura brings in size and athleticism that puts him at an advantage. He played a similar role last season during the playoffs, and is expected to do the same again this time around.

#6 D'Angelo Russell has been brilliant as the floor general

The first 12 games have seen D'Angelo Russell drop in mixed performances, but his playmaking has stood out. He ensured that he's in the right place at the right time, making the right assists to the shooters. In addition, he has been defensively brilliant by locking up players full court, shattering screens, and nailing 3s effortlessly.

He's third behind James and Davis as the leading scorer this season averaging 18.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. If the Lakers indeed trade him for Zach LaVine, then there would be pros and cons, mainly on the defensive front. LaVine has improved as a defender, but Russell has always made it a part of his game.

#5 The Christian Wood gamble appears to be paying off

In their bid to bolster the big man department, the Lakers acquired Christian Wood, and that gamble appears to have paid off well so far. He's not playing the same amount of minutes as he did in his previous teams, and neither is he taking more looks. But his focus has been on being an elite defender that he was always pegged to be.

Playing for the second unit, he is practically the clean-up man for LA with his defensive rebounding, making plays off the misses, and has figured out to be an effective two-man combo with James. With him and Davis on the floor, small ball teams have faced quite the nightmare. As of now, his acquisition seems to be a good move.

#4 Austin Reaves has blown hot and cold

In the 12 games so far, Austin Reaves has averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. The shooting guard has not exactly been the impact player he was last season but is working his way up after what has been a busy summer. He was one of the players with a lesser break due to his FIBA commitments. He's struggled defensively as well but has made up for it with these 3s.

Understandably, Darvin Ham is playing him off the bench as he clashes with D'Angelo Russell, but the guard's biggest strength is to come big in clutch situations. Expect to see more of him in closing lineups despite the initial struggles.

#3 Three-point shooting continues to be a problem for the Lakers

The Lakers saw what it was like to suffer when the Sacramento Kings demolished them with their three-point shooting. The only time LA looked brilliant with their threes was during their In-Season game against the Grizzlies. At the time of writing, they are 29th in the league shooting 26.8% of their threes.

For a team with championship aspirations, their inability to drain shots from beyond the arc comes is rather poor. As a bottom-placed side in three-point shooting, they can only go so far, even if it means upping the ante on defense.

#2 Anthony Davis for DPOY?

Anthony Davis is not having the 'soft' or 'weak' narrative this season. Barring the one game he sat out after a hip injury against the Miami Heat, the big man has been battling his way through and putting up big numbers. This season, he's averaging 22.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game. Three of his last five games have seen him record double-digit rebounds and a double-double to boot.

His jumper isn't back yet but he has been a force defensively and that bodes well for the Lakers. He has been tough to get past and with Wood in tow, the duo are an effective double-team option that Ham has at his disposal. His brilliance on that end has played a key role in the Lakers winning six of their games, making an early case for DPOY.

#1 The Lakers need LeBron James

Whether it's coming through in the clutch, his chase-down blocks, or even his barreling layup, the Lakers still need LeBron James to do the bulk of the scoring. The overreliance on the 38-year-old forward is visibly clear. They have been outscored repeatedly in the non-James minutes. They are outscored by 20.0 points every 100 possessions when he is on the bench.

While the four-time NBA champion props up big numbers, his minutes will be a concern despite his brilliant level of conditioning. The team's interest in LaVine makes sense considering he will take the load off their superstar. But until that materializes, the other players will need to step up and support the veteran.