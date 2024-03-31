Was Shaquille O'Neal arrested? Exploring why he was swarmed by Nashville Police

Since retiring from the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal has taken on countless different ventures. His newest hobby involved him having a run in with law enforcement in Nashville.

Over the past year, Shaq has broken into the world of DJing. "DJ Diesel" has performed all over the country, with Nashville being his latest stop. The Hall of Fame big man had a moment with police after the show, but he was not in any sort of trouble.

After leaving the show, Nashville PD surrounded Shaquille O'Neal, but only to get a picture with him. The police were extremely excited to meet him, as were fans in attendance. Shaq hung around for a little to shake greet some of the patrons before getting into his car and leaving the venue.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Dating back to his playing days, the LA Lakers legend has always had a passion for music. Before becoming a DJ, he released multiple hip-hop albums. While some feel Damian Lillard is the best rapper the NBA, Shaq believes that title belong to him.

Shaq is currently on tour with his DJ act, with Phoenix, Arizona being one of his next stops. Later in the summer, he'll be performing at multiple venues across Las Vegas.

Shaquille O'Neal keeping locals up with his DJ act

While some people in Nashville were excited to see Shaquille O'Neal in action, others were not. One person reached out to him regarding his performance, and was met with a rather comical response.

Shaq has always been known for his larger than live personality, and his music performances are no different. In the midst of putting on his show, one person Tweeted at him for the volume. The person stated Shaq's performance was so loud that it was shaking his house.

The post asked Shaquille O'Neal to turn down the volume, and actually got a response from the former NBA superstar. That said, it wasn't the answer he was looking for. Shaq politely let the person no he had no intentions of lowering the volume.

Expand Tweet

Along with pursuing his passion for music, DJing has always allowed Shaq to grow closer with one of his children. One of his sons, Myles O'Neal, has also made a name for himself in the music.

In an interview last summer, Shaq touched on how music has brought him and Myles closer together. He praised his son for his skills, and said they are constantly working together on things.

"I've seen him perform many times and he's really good. I'm actually jealous, he's really good," Shaq said. "I'm super proud of him because he did it the same way I did it."