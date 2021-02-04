Washington Wizards 103-100 Miami Heat: Twitter goes into a frenzy as Bradley Beal has a historic start to the season

The Miami Heat had a double-digit lead heading into the break but ran out of gas late as Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards edged them out 103-100.

The Washington Wizards, who were without Russell Westbrook, were able to earn their second win in three games. The Wizards were led by their All-Star guard, Bradley Beal, who scored a game-high 32 points on 47.8% shooting.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat, who have been missing players all season due to health and safety protocols and other injuries, were finally back to full strength. However, it was clear that they are not yet in playoff form and were outplayed in the second half. Tyler Herro led the Heat, scoring 20 points, followed by Jimmy Butler, who finished with 19.

Tyler Herro got the Miami Heat off to a hot start

Tyler Herro #14 for the Miami Heat

Tyler Herro took the initiative for the Miami Heat early in the game. The 21-year-old known for his fearless play started the game 7-for-9 from the field and had 17 points in the first half.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Herro's first 24 minutes:

Tyler herro is cooking tonight 🔥 — Dolphins SZN 🐬🆙 (@goodfella267) February 4, 2021

Tyler Herro putting on a show tonight — Zack Engelking (@zaccckkkk2013) February 4, 2021

Advertisement

How did Tyler Herro finish this ⁉️😲 pic.twitter.com/7dF5QJxwj7 — PrizePicks (@PrizePicks) February 4, 2021

Tyler Herro has been in the NBA trade rumors all season. Earlier in the year, his name was being thrown around for a possible James Harden trade package.

Now supporters are asking the Miami Heat to trade their young star for Bradley Beal, despite Beal stating that he wants to stay with the Washington Wizards.

Here is how Twitter is reacting to the trade rumors below:

tyler herro, duncan robinson & kelly olynyk when jimmy butler asks them if they wanna go to washington pic.twitter.com/ysw9zmTcUi — buckets (@buckets) February 4, 2021

Advertisement

The thought of trading Herro makes me cry, butttt, the thought of trading for Beal fills me with joy. Pat Riley to Tyler Herro pic.twitter.com/8leKmUt5G9 — Joshua Gonzalez (@JoshuaGonzalezV) February 4, 2021

Can high key take Herro if need to be. But YES https://t.co/cQnGizchrH — Jaevery McLovin (@JaeMacAttack) February 4, 2021

Tyler Herro stating his case — ADP (@GetEm24_7) February 4, 2021

The Miami Heat are still far from where they left off last season, but it is good to see them finally all healthy again and back out on the court.

Despite the rough start to the NBA season, expect the Heat to turn things around once everyone is back in shape and Erik Spoelstra finds a fitting rotation.

Advertisement

RIDICULOUS finish by Tyler Herro. 😳



He's got 17 on 7-9 shooting at the half on NBA LP...@MiamiHEAT lead WAS. pic.twitter.com/d8iU7JoVv5 — NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2021

Bradley Beal completes the upset for the Washington Wizards in a historical fashion

Bradley Beal leads the NBA in scoring this season

The Washington Wizards found themselves down ten to the Miami Heat heading into the break, but Bradley Beal had other plans for his team in the last 24 minutes.

Beal, who finished with 32 points, has now scored 25 points or more in every game he's played this season. He is the first player since the NBA-ABA merger to score 25+ in 17 straight games to start the season.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Bradley Beal's historic start to the season:

Only four players in NBA history have opened a season with 17 consecutive 25+ point games:



◾️ Rick Barry (1966-67)

◾️ Elgin Baylor (1961-62)

◾️ Wilt Chamberlain (1961-62, 1962-63)

◾️ And now, Bradley Bealpic.twitter.com/lAK7gPoyDN — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 4, 2021

Advertisement

Bradley Beal has 17-straight games with 25+ points 💪



That’s the most to start a season since Michael Jordan in 1988-89. pic.twitter.com/NufBcax2Av — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 4, 2021

Bradley Beal has only made the NBA All-Star Game two times in his career and has never been selected for an All-NBA team. It seems that this could change by the end of the season if the Washington Wizards push for the playoffs.

I know Bradley Beal better be a All-Star this year 💯 — MeLo (@Melly_MeL13) February 4, 2021

Bradley Beal definitely not getting snubbed off the All Star team this year https://t.co/NlQ6F6F0DU — Here For The Comments (@OGHomieOtis) February 4, 2021

Advertisement

Yall ever realized ever since Bradley Beal was the last pick in that all star game he been going off ever since — ŁÖÑTÈ (@Aye_Lonte24) February 4, 2021

The Washington Wizards are still one of the teams at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 5-13 record. Although moving forward, it seems that they will have clarity. Bradley Beal has expressed that he wants to stay in Washington.

Also Read: 5 players Miami Heat could target before the NBA trade deadline