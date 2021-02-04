Washington Wizards 103-100 Miami Heat: Twitter goes into a frenzy as Bradley Beal has a historic start to the season

The Miami Heat had a double-digit lead heading into the break but ran out of gas late as Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards edged them out 103-100.
The Washington Wizards, who were without Russell Westbrook, were able to earn their second win in three games. The Wizards were led by their All-Star guard, Bradley Beal, who scored a game-high 32 points on 47.8% shooting.
Meanwhile, the Miami Heat, who have been missing players all season due to health and safety protocols and other injuries, were finally back to full strength. However, it was clear that they are not yet in playoff form and were outplayed in the second half. Tyler Herro led the Heat, scoring 20 points, followed by Jimmy Butler, who finished with 19.
Tyler Herro got the Miami Heat off to a hot start
Tyler Herro took the initiative for the Miami Heat early in the game. The 21-year-old known for his fearless play started the game 7-for-9 from the field and had 17 points in the first half.
Tyler Herro has been in the NBA trade rumors all season. Earlier in the year, his name was being thrown around for a possible James Harden trade package.
Now supporters are asking the Miami Heat to trade their young star for Bradley Beal, despite Beal stating that he wants to stay with the Washington Wizards.
The Miami Heat are still far from where they left off last season, but it is good to see them finally all healthy again and back out on the court.
Despite the rough start to the NBA season, expect the Heat to turn things around once everyone is back in shape and Erik Spoelstra finds a fitting rotation.
Bradley Beal completes the upset for the Washington Wizards in a historical fashion
The Washington Wizards found themselves down ten to the Miami Heat heading into the break, but Bradley Beal had other plans for his team in the last 24 minutes.
Beal, who finished with 32 points, has now scored 25 points or more in every game he's played this season. He is the first player since the NBA-ABA merger to score 25+ in 17 straight games to start the season.
Bradley Beal has only made the NBA All-Star Game two times in his career and has never been selected for an All-NBA team. It seems that this could change by the end of the season if the Washington Wizards push for the playoffs.
The Washington Wizards are still one of the teams at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 5-13 record. Although moving forward, it seems that they will have clarity. Bradley Beal has expressed that he wants to stay in Washington.
Published 04 Feb 2021, 10:00 IST