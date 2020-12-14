Washington Wizards 114-119 Brooklyn Nets: Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's first game together | NBA Preseason 2020-21

The Slim Reaper is finally back! After suffering an Achilles injury in the 2018-19 NBA Finals that forced him to miss all of last season, Kevin Durant has returned to the basketball court. The two-time Finals MVP did not skip a beat in his first game with the Brooklyn Nets since signing with them in the summer of 2019.

Durant ended with 15 points in 24 minutes and already seems to have a strong connection with his new teammate Kyrie Irving. It is just a preseason outing, but Nets fans will leave this game very optimistic about the future.

In the immediate aftermath of the first preseason game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards, let's take a look at what Twitter had to say.

Kevin Durant looks explosive in his first game back from injury

Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets

An Achilles tear often is looked at as a career-ending injury to NBA players, especially to players the size of Kevin Durant. Many fans and supporters were anxiously waiting for how the ten-time NBA All-Star would rebound from such a scare.

Durant didn't leave his supporters waiting long, as his first basket back was a driving dunk in which he created space with his recovered Achilles less than a minute into the game.

Advertisement

Is this even real??? Can’t believe it’s a reality @BrooklynNets 🔥 — Brothel Boiyz (@TheDoppelgangaz) December 13, 2020

Kevin Durant is a Brooklyn Net. That is all. — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) December 13, 2020

NBA fans are still in disbelief after seeing Kevin Durant play in a Brooklyn Nets Jersey for the first time.

During Kevin Durant's last year with the Golden State Warriors, many analysts such as Stephen A. Smith did not believe the four-time NBA scoring champion would leave the Bay Area.

Advertisement

Kevin Durant will stay with the Warriors if they lose the Finals, says Stephen A. Smith https://t.co/tmXIMxXQtW pic.twitter.com/dGyvcMQErx — SFGATE (@SFGate) June 8, 2019

Live outside Kevin Durant's Brooklyn apartment pic.twitter.com/MfzHdBiswI — Matthew McGovern (@MatthewMcGovern) December 9, 2020

After a commanding performance from Kevin Durant in his return, James Harden may put the Brooklyn Nets back on the top of his list of teams he wants to be traded to. With the lefty guard still prominent in NBA trade rumors, this impressive performance from the Nets may significantly impact where the current Houston Rocket ends up this season.

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving already seem to have a connection

Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets

Advertisement

For many, it was unknown how the two All-Stars, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, would pair up together due to both players' highly emotional personalities. Although the two may run into compatibility issues down the road, they looked dominant together tonight.

🚨 WHAT A QUARTER for KD and Kyrie on @NBATV! #NBAPreseason



Durant: 11 PTS, 3-3 FGM

Irving: 12 PTS, 5-6 FGM pic.twitter.com/yzQhym9SD2 — NBA (@NBA) December 13, 2020

Kyrie and KD continue to DAZZLE in their #NBAPreseason debut as teammates!



📺: @NBATV pic.twitter.com/dzW7JIoH7E — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2020

Advertisement

KD and Kyrie already in sync 😂 pic.twitter.com/GYH9IwcxZP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2020

Kyrie and KD on IG live talking about how they gon play together this season. 😂#NBATwitter



pic.twitter.com/CVuLZvXSO0 — JayMoney (@JayMoneyIsMoney) December 13, 2020

KD and Kyrie were seen on Instagram live together last night discussing plans for the Brooklyn offense and how they plan to play together. A quote from Kyrie Irving during the Instagram live read:

"I feel like every play down I have a mix-match, I feel like that mentality mixed with having that post-guard is a great balance, you know, for our squad."

Russ and KD dap up postgame 🤝 pic.twitter.com/yYu80kMgnZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2020

Advertisement

The two teammates did not finish the game, as they came out after the third quarter. But they looked impressive to start the season and made the rest of the Eastern Conference realize that the Brooklyn Nets will be legitimate contenders this year.

READ MORE: Brooklyn Nets 2020-21 NBA Season Preview & Prediction - Key Acquisitions, Complete Roster and Starting 5 (sportskeeda.com)