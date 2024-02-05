Washington Wizards versus Phoenix Suns Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 4, 2024

The Washington Wizards versus Phoenix Suns game saw the return of megastar Bradley Beal to Washington after his trade to the Suns in the summer. Beal erupted for 43 points with the Suns dominating to get back on track 140-112.

Four players scored in double figures for the Suns, who ended their seven-game road trip with a 4-3 record. Phoenix (29-21), which is sixth in the West, has won 10 of its last 13 games.

On the other hand, the Wizards (9-40), who are 14th in the East, lost their third in a row and have won only twice in their last 11 games. Six players scored in double figures for Washington. Deni Avdija had 24 points, and Tyus Jones added 14 points and eight assists.

Washington Wizards versus Phoenix Suns game player stats

Phoenix Suns' game stats

The Washington Wizards versus Phoenix Suns game saw 14 Suns players in action. Bradley Beal led all scorers with 43 points on 16-for-21 shooting. Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic posted 18 points each, while Devin Booker went for 14 points.

Players Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks Turnovers FG 3-point FG FT +/- Grayson Allen 6 3 4 0 0 1 2/6 1/4 1/2 30 Kevin Durant 18 4 3 2 1 1 7/9 3/3 1/2 18 Jusuf Nurkic 18 13 8 1 0 1 7/11 0/1 4/6 20 Bradley Beal 43 2 6 2 0 2 16/21 4/5 7/7 17 Devin Booker 14 1 6 0 0 0 4/11 1/3 5/5 22 Drew Eubanks 5 3 1 0 2 3 1/1 0/0 3/4 9 Bol Bol 8 7 0 1 0 2 4/7 0/2 0/0 14 Eric Gordon 7 0 0 1 0 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 7 Josh Okogie 4 2 0 1 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 8 Jordan Goodwin 4 0 1 1 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 -1 Yuta Watanabe 7 0 0 2 0 1 3/4 1/2 0/0 -1 Keita Bates-Diop 2 3 1 0 3 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 -1 Nassir Little 0 1 2 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 -1 Chimezie Metu 4 3 1 1 0 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 -1

Washington Wizards' player stats

The Washington Wizards versus Phoenix Suns game saw six Washington players in double digits with Deni Avdija and Daniel Gafford leading the way with 24 and 15 points, respectively. Tuys Jones had 14 points and eight assists.

Players Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks Turnovers FG 3-point FG FT +/- Bilal Coulibaly 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 -25 Deni Avdija 24 3 1 1 1 5 10/13 3/5 1/4 -15 Daniel Gafford 15 7 1 0 2 0 7/7 0/0 1/2 -22 Jordan Poole 4 5 7 0 0 1 1/7 0/3 2/2 -16 Tuys Jones 14 1 8 1 0 2 7/15 0/3 0/0 -20 Corey Kispert 15 2 4 1 0 3 6/13 0/7 3/3 -18 Landry Shamet 13 2 1 0 0 1 6/10 1/4 0/0 -11 Eugene Omoruji 16 10 3 3 0 0 6/12 1/3 3/4 -6 Delon Wright 2 1 2 1 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 -8 Johnny Davis 3 0 1 1 0 1 1/7 1/3 0/0 -8 Anthony Gill 0 1 0 2 0 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 Patrick Baldwin Jr. 3 1 1 0 0 0 1/4 0/1 1/2 3 Jules Bernard 3 1 3 1 1 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 3

Washington Wizards versus Phoenix Suns player ratings

Phoenix Suns' player ratings

The Phoenix Suns used 14 players and cruised to an easy victory. Here is how their players' ratings stand after the game:

Player - Offensive Rating - Defensive Rating - Net Rating

Grayson Allen: 120.7 116.2 4.5

Kevin Durant: 119.6 115.3 4.3

Jusuf Nurkic: 122.1 112.8 9.3

Devin Booker: 122.3 114.2 8.2

Bradley Beal: 1116.8 114.5 2.3

Drew Eubanks: 109.1 112.8 -3.7

Bol Bol: 122.3 109.9 12.4

Eric Gordon: 117.6 115.4 2.1

Josh Okogie: 113.7110.43.2

Jordan Goodwin: 106.7 109.0 -2.3

Yuta Watanabe: 109.7 114.4 -4.7

Keita Baites-Diop: 110.5 113.6 -3.0

Nassir Little: 105.0 113.4 -8.4

Chimezie Metu: 109.2 114.2 -5.0

Washington Wizards' player ratings:

The Washington Wizards used 13 players. Here is how their players' ratings stand after the game:

Player: Offensive Rating - Defensive Rating - Net Rating

Bilal Coulibaly: 108.9 118.6 -9.7

Deni Avdija: 109.8 118.7 -8.9

Daniel Gafford: 113.3 120.8 -7.4

Jordan Poole: 109.5 122.0 -12.4

Tuys Jones: 110.8 123.3 -12.5

Landry Shamet: 111.5 119.8 -8.3

Corey Kispert: 108.4 120.5 -12.2

Eugene Omoruyi: 108.2 100.3 7.9

Delon Wright: 107.6 111.8 -4.2

Johnny Davis: 107.4 104.9 2.5

Anthony Gill: 120.8 99.2 21.6

Patrick Baldwin Jr.: 109.9 94.2 15.7

