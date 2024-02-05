  • home icon
Washington Wizards versus Phoenix Suns Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 4, 2024

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Feb 05, 2024 01:56 GMT
The Washington Wizards versus Phoenix Suns game saw the return of megastar Bradley Beal to Washington after his trade to the Suns in the summer. Beal erupted for 43 points with the Suns dominating to get back on track 140-112.

Four players scored in double figures for the Suns, who ended their seven-game road trip with a 4-3 record. Phoenix (29-21), which is sixth in the West, has won 10 of its last 13 games.

On the other hand, the Wizards (9-40), who are 14th in the East, lost their third in a row and have won only twice in their last 11 games. Six players scored in double figures for Washington. Deni Avdija had 24 points, and Tyus Jones added 14 points and eight assists.

Washington Wizards versus Phoenix Suns game player stats

Phoenix Suns' game stats

The Washington Wizards versus Phoenix Suns game saw 14 Suns players in action. Bradley Beal led all scorers with 43 points on 16-for-21 shooting. Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic posted 18 points each, while Devin Booker went for 14 points.

Players PointsReboundsAssistsStealsBlocksTurnoversFG3-point FGFT+/-
Grayson Allen6340012/61/41/230
Kevin Durant18432117/93/31/218
Jusuf Nurkic181381017/110/14/620
Bradley Beal432620216/214/57/717
Devin Booker14160004/111/35/522
Drew Eubanks5310231/10/03/49
Bol Bol8701024/70/20/014
Eric Gordon7001013/61/30/07
Josh Okogie4201012/20/00/08
Jordan Goodwin4011212/30/00/0-1
Yuta Watanabe7002013/41/20/0-1
Keita Bates-Diop2310321/10/00/0-1
Nassir Little0120000/20/20/0-1
Chimezie Metu4311022/40/00/0-1

Washington Wizards' player stats

The Washington Wizards versus Phoenix Suns game saw six Washington players in double digits with Deni Avdija and Daniel Gafford leading the way with 24 and 15 points, respectively. Tuys Jones had 14 points and eight assists.

PlayersPointsReboundsAssistsStealsBlocksTurnoversFG3-point FGFT+/-
Bilal Coulibaly0100010/20/10/0-25
Deni Avdija243111510/133/51/4-15
Daniel Gafford15710207/70/01/2-22
Jordan Poole4570011/70/32/2-16
Tuys Jones14181027/150/30/0-20
Corey Kispert15241036/130/73/3-18
Landry Shamet13210016/101/40/0-11
Eugene Omoruji161033006/121/33/4-6
Delon Wright2121001/30/10/0-8
Johnny Davis3011011/71/30/0-8
Anthony Gill0102030/10/00/03
Patrick Baldwin Jr. 3110001/40/11/23
Jules Bernard3131111/21/10/03

Washington Wizards versus Phoenix Suns player ratings

Phoenix Suns' player ratings

The Phoenix Suns used 14 players and cruised to an easy victory. Here is how their players' ratings stand after the game:

Player - Offensive Rating - Defensive Rating - Net Rating

Grayson Allen: 120.7 116.2 4.5

Kevin Durant: 119.6 115.3 4.3

Jusuf Nurkic: 122.1 112.8 9.3

Devin Booker: 122.3 114.2 8.2

Bradley Beal: 1116.8 114.5 2.3

Drew Eubanks: 109.1 112.8 -3.7

Bol Bol: 122.3 109.9 12.4

Eric Gordon: 117.6 115.4 2.1

Josh Okogie: 113.7110.43.2

Jordan Goodwin: 106.7 109.0 -2.3

Yuta Watanabe: 109.7 114.4 -4.7

Keita Baites-Diop: 110.5 113.6 -3.0

Nassir Little: 105.0 113.4 -8.4

Chimezie Metu: 109.2 114.2 -5.0

Washington Wizards' player ratings:

The Washington Wizards used 13 players. Here is how their players' ratings stand after the game:

Player: Offensive Rating - Defensive Rating - Net Rating

Bilal Coulibaly: 108.9 118.6 -9.7

Deni Avdija: 109.8 118.7 -8.9

Daniel Gafford: 113.3 120.8 -7.4

Jordan Poole: 109.5 122.0 -12.4

Tuys Jones: 110.8 123.3 -12.5

Landry Shamet: 111.5 119.8 -8.3

Corey Kispert: 108.4 120.5 -12.2

Eugene Omoruyi: 108.2 100.3 7.9

Delon Wright: 107.6 111.8 -4.2

Johnny Davis: 107.4 104.9 2.5

Anthony Gill: 120.8 99.2 21.6

Patrick Baldwin Jr.: 109.9 94.2 15.7

