"Wasn't gonna get fooled twice" - Stung by "The Last Dance" portrayal, Isiah Thomas turned down 'Celtics City' series

At his peak, Isiah Thomas was one of the top stars in arguably the most competitive decade in NBA history. Despite having a chance to further speak on his legacy, the Hall of Fame guard opted not to.

Last week, HBO released a documentary series covering the history of the Boston Celtics. It includes countless exclusive interviews, and Thomas had the chance to be one of them. However, following his recent experience with documentaries, he declined the offer.

During an interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Isiah Thomas reflected on his decision not to partake in the Celtics City series. The primary reason why he didn't do it was because of how things unfolded when he appeared on Michael Jordan's The Last Dance.

"I decided not to do the Boston documentary because of what Jordan and The Last Dance did," Thomas said. "They totally set me up and blindsided me and I wasn't going to get fooled twice."

Five years removed from its release, Thomas is still frustrated with how he was portrayed in The Last Dance. Its lasting impact took away from Celtics City, as the Detroit Pistons legend would have had a lot to offer the program. During the 1980s, Thomas the "Bad Boys" had multiple iconic postseason battles with Larry Bird's Celtics teams.

Isiah Thomas feels relationship with Michael Jordan can't be saved after "The Last Dance"

After The Last Dance came out, Isiah Thomas sounded off on his portrayal on countless occasions. Because of how things unfolded with the documentary, the Pistons legend doesn't think his relationship with Michael Jordan will ever be fixed.

In March 2024, Thomas was a guest on Draymond Green's podcast. During his appearance, the documentary came up in conversation. In regards to clearing the air with MJ, Thomas wants an apology on a grand stage.

"This dude got on national television, international television, and called me an a**hole," Thomas said. "Somebody who has been really good to him. Until he apologizes on international television, no conversation. You can't apologize and have a private dinner."

Isiah Thomas was a prominent figure in The Last Dance for numerous reasons. For starters, the "Bad Boys" and Jordans Bulls clashed countless times during the late 80s and early 90s. It was because of the Pistons that Jordan famously put on more muscle so that he could withstand Detroit's brash style of play. Thomas also had a moment in the documentary that has since gone viral, talking about his exclusion from the "Dream Team."

Because being enshrined into the Hall of Fame, Thomas led the Pistons to back-to-back titles in 1989 and 1990. To this day, he's still widely regarded as one of the best point guards in NBA history.

