"Waste of money" - NBA fans react as Memphis Grizzlies offer tickets for $12 with sweep imminent against OKC Thunder

Tick Pick is now offering fans the opportunity to take in what could be one of the final Memphis Grizzlies games of the season for just $12.

However, the move flopped, with many fans mocking it. Many saw the cheap tickets as pointless, doubting the team's chances against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

One of the more prominent detractors of the slashed ticket prices was Poke Nation, which called it a “Waste of Money.”

Another source of ridicule was the seats’ location, which occupies the uppermost reaches of the FedEx Forum.

Whether watching from the comfort of home or at the upper reaches of FedEx Forum, Game 3 of this opening-round series between the Thunder and the Grizzlies tips off Thursday at 8:30 pm EST.

Why the Memphis Grizzlies are on the path to getting swept

The Memphis Grizzlies face the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs. The first two games have been blowouts, with Memphis losing by 70 points combined, including a 131-80 dismantling, despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posting a season-low 15 points.

Several factors have emerged that have contributed to the Grizzlies finding themselves in a 0-2 hole.

OKC has outshot Memphis from the field and beyond the arc in the first two games. The Thunder holds a +48 from three-point range. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are the worst shooting team from downtown in the postseason, hitting just 24.6% of their 32.5 attempts per game.

The Grizzlies have been outrebounded in both games and are averaging 18.0 turnovers per contest. Ja Morant has to play at the All-Star level we are accustomed to seeing, averaging just 20 points on a measly 38% (16-42) from the floor and 25% from downtown.

The Thunder have thoroughly outclassed the Grizzlies in the first two outings of the series, without monster contributions from Gilgeous-Alexander. Although he scored 27 points in Game 2, he had to hoist 29 shots, connecting on just 10 of those attempts. Other players have stepped up, as SGA has yet to get it going. Jalen Williams has scored 20 more in both games and Chet Holmgren followed up his 19 and 10 in Game 1 with a 20-point, 11-rebound effort in Game 2.

If these trends don't reverse starting Game 3, the Thunder will keep pushing the Grizzlies toward an inevitable postseason exit via a sweep.

