Watch: 18 NBA players join the James Harden 'strip club' as Clippers superstar displays prowess in steals

James Harden is back in the NBA discussion circles. He just went off for 35 points and hit eight 3-pointers in a win against the Indiana Pacers. He is fitting in with his new team and the LA Clippers are on an eight-game win streak. Harden is picking up his game on both ends.

His scoring and efficiency have stepped up. He is shooting 51.7/48.9/90.2 in the month of December. Some are now dubbing him “The Problem” which has turned into an on-court compliment.

NBA Twitter has added another creative nickname to Harden’s game. He has stepped up his game on the defensive end as well. He is averaging 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game during the win streak. That includes a three-steal performance in a win against the Denver Nuggets. Earlier this season, Harden snagged five steals in a win against the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 30.

NBA fans are now inducting those who fall victim to Harden’s steals into “the strip club”. A recent highlight reel of Harden’s steals documented all the new entrants into the club. Eighteen players have been stripped by Harden this season so far.

The nickname of course is a slight reference to Harden’s adoration of strip clubs. The guard is known to frequent such adult establishments. He was even rumored to have his jersey retired in a Houston-area strip club.

James Harden and LA Clippers are on fire

James Harden seems to have figured out how to play next to Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, as the LA Clippers have won eight games in a row. So what’s making them click?

Harden’s return to form has been a force behind the team’s turnaround. He has also proven his versatility. He can act as the distribution point guard. He has three games with more than ten assists during the streak.

He can still take over a game with his scoring too, when George or Leonard have a slow game. Harden hit eight triples and scored 18 straight points in the fourth quarter to beat the Pacers on Monday. If Harden can play like that, the Clippers will be hard to stop if healthy.

Health has also been a major reason LA is clicking. Paul George has only missed one game, and Kawhi Leonard has not missed a single outing. This is the longest stretch LA has had both All-Stars available since trading for George.

LA’s other main players, Norman Powell, Russell Westbrook and Ivica Zubac have also played in all 26 games. If LA stays healthy, this roster could contend for the top of the West.