Watch: $400 million worth Shaquille O'Neal surprises rapper GAWNE with $1 million Rolls-Royce for new song 'Chaos'

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal consistently shows his generosity to the people he encounters by surprising them out of nowhere. Recently, O'Neal worked with GAWNE on a new song, "Chaos," and he surprised the rapper with a new ride after the song's release.

Shaq's rap career has been very active this year. Aside from collaborating with a few artists as a rapper, he recently released his first single as DJ Diesel, which is called "Bang Your Head," with Hairitage. The song came from his debut album, "Gorilla Warfare."

Now, he has dropped a new single with GAWNE. This is his second single where he has worked closely with other artists. The other song was called "Shaq & Kobe," done by Rick Ross and Meek Mill, featuring the former LA Lakers star and Dame D.O.L.L.A.

After "Chaos" was released, the four-time champion gifted GAWNE a Rolls-Royce worth $1 million. Watch the video to see him present the car.

Being his naturally funny self, O'Neal joked about how he has to take an Uber after giving the car to the rapper. Shaq has a net worth of around $400 million and is making it look easy to gift luxury cars to the people he works with.

GAWNE is a rapper from Chicago, Illinois, and his discography dates back to 2015 when he released the album "Gawne Lane."

Shaquille O'Neal to perform as DJ Diesel in Romania

The annual Electric Castle music festival is closing in and has revealed the list of performers for 2024. Shaquille O'Neal's DJ alias was included in the list of performers for the festival, which takes place from July 17-21, 2024.

This isn't the first time Shaq will perform as a DJ in Europe. In 2022, he went to Slovenia and partied with Dallas Mavericks star, Luka Doncic.

Fans are excited to see what the Hall of Fame center will bring for the upcoming music festival.

Shaq blams the weed for calling Pacers star 'Trae Young'

Tyrese Haliburton had an incredible game last night, leading the Indiana Pacers for a chance to win the NBA Cup against the LA Lakers. After beating the Milwaukee Bucks, he was interviewed by Shaq and the TNT crew.

"I … we … don’t get to see you play a lot. It was a joy watching you today," O’Neal said. "I came in the green room, and I told Kenny, I said 'Kenny, Trae [Young] is the real deal.'

His co-host, Ernie Johnson, quickly hinted at the former star's mistake.

"So is Tyrese [Haliburton]."

"I mean Tyrese, excuse me," Shaq quickly corrected himself. "You remind me of … Ernie, it ain’t me. It’s that damn cannabis behind me."

Cannabis or not, at least Shaq was able to correct his mistake and make everyone laugh.