Watch: 6’9” LeBron James comically attempts to block 7’4” Boban Marjanovic at shootaround

LeBron James is known to be one of the funniest guys in the NBA. Even during his younger years, James managed to make the likes of Kobe Bryant, who is often seen and known to be a serious person, laugh out loud during their USA Basketball practices before the 2010s. Notably, no matter which team LeBron played for, his teammates always thought of him as a fun leader to work with.

Right before the LA Lakers went up against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, LeBron James was back at it with his antics during the warm-ups. James snuck his way into the Rockets' side of the court and hilariously attempted to block the 7'4" Boban Marjanovic.

Like LeBron, Boban is known to be one of the friendliest and most humorous players in the league today. It's no wonder James had the nerve to mess around with the Rockets giant.

Looking at some of LeBron James' most memorable blocks of his career

James' game-winning chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals

LeBron James, renowned for his exceptional all-around play, has become a master of delivering jaw-dropping blocks and altering opponents' shots with remarkable timing and athleticism. One of the most iconic blocks in LeBron's career came during Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing the Golden State Warriors late in the fourth quarter, James delivered a stunning chase-down block on Andre Iguodala's fast-break layup. This pivotal defensive play denied a crucial basket and became a defining moment in the Cavaliers' championship triumph, illustrating LeBron's impact as a game-changer on both ends of the floor.

In another memorable instance, during the 2013 NBA Finals match versus the San Antonio Spurs, a defining play unfolded in Game 2. With mere seconds remaining and the Miami Heat protecting a narrow lead, LeBron James elevated himself to reject Tiago Splitter's dunk attempt.

This resounding block not only sealed the victory for Miami but also showcased James' unmatched capability to step up at pivotal junctures, underscoring his remarkable composure and skill in high-pressure situations.

These moments highlight LeBron James' incredible defensive instincts, showcasing not only his physical gifts but also his situational awareness and determination to make pivotal plays. His ability to deliver game-changing blocks has not only solidified his status as one of the greatest defenders but has also fueled his reputation as a clutch performer in the NBA's history books.