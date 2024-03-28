Watch: 76ers fans rain down boos at James Harden in his return to Philadephia

No one expected James Harden to be showered with praise in his first game back against the Philadelphia 76ers since requesting a trade. He is a disliked figure by the Sixers fans and while he was being introduced before tip-off of the LA Clippers-Philadelphia 76ers clash, the fans of his former team made their feelings about him known.

The Sixers' home crowd erupted to a loud chorus of boos immediately after Harden was introduced as part of the Clippers starting line-up.

Watch this moment unfold in the clip below.

Typically, fans shower the opposing team's players with a similar reaction while being introduced but the loudest and most emphatic disapproval was reserved for Harden, who left on bad terms.

Harden could have developed an immunity to this by now. After all, he isn't well-liked by the fans of the other teams he requested a trade from as well. Those teams being the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets.

James Harden struggled in the first quarter against his former team

The Philadelphia 76ers fans' reception of James Harden might be getting to him as he started the game quite slowly.

In the first quarter, he went 1-3, scoring only two points. He also turned the ball over once and committed one personal foul. Deciding that he'll have a bad game based on a slow start is a premature move as he has more than enough time to turn things around and heat up.

However, his slow start has also affected his entire team as they found themselves trailing 30-18 entering the second quarter. There is still ample time for the Clippers to turn things around.

If he allows the fans' vitriol to get to him, the Clippers could drop their third game in a row and risk falling outside of the top six in the Western Conference. If that happens, the former league MVP will only be the subject of even more criticism from the fans and the media.