Clippers fans shower Brian Demeris with mixed reactions amid James Harden’s recent behavior

It has been a roller coaster ride for James Harden since he was traded to the LA Clippers early this season. From starting slow and getting up in the standings, the Clippers again find themselves in a bad funk as they have only won three of their last nine games since March 10.

Amid the slump, LA Clippers fans recall what Brian Dameris ranted about James Harden back in early November, saying that the Mavs announcer was right all along.

The post was initiated by @FeelLikeDrew on X, who said that he owes Dameris an apology for criticizing him for his comments about Harden.

"I owe you an apology, I wasn't familiar with your game," captioned @FeelLikeDrew.

This post was followed by basketball fans airing their opinions about Dameris' rant. One said that the huge Clippers run in January is meaningless as compared to what is going on with the team.

A few fans even commend Dameris for the forecast of Harden's tenure with the Clippers, as he was right all along.

Some feel that Russell Westbrook should be brought back as the starting point guard for the team instead of Harden.

A radical opinion also came from the replies, as Aron Yeagler felt that the blame should be put more on Coach Ty Lue instead of Harder.

Others brought up James Harden's reputation for being a bad defender and his playoff resume.

What did Brian Dameris say about James Harden?

Back in early November, when the 2023–24 season was still young, James Harden forced himself out of the Philadelphia 76ers and was traded to the LA Clippers.

This happened after former league MVP Daryl Morey accused Sixers GM Daryl Morey of being a 'liar' during their contract negotiations.

Watching the drama unfold, Bally Sports announcer Brian Dameris did not hold back from criticizing James Harden.

"Hey James, you're the problem," said Dameris. "If this doesn't work this year in this system with this team, and you're gonna go and point fingers at everybody else, and you're gonna go back home and swiping right for another team, there's not gonna be anybody left.

"Because, James, you're not the Beard, you're not the system, you're the problem."

Brian Dameris' comments have been revived on social media as the Clippers struggle to finish the season on a positive note. The Clippers are ranked fifth in the Western Conference standings (44-27).