"You are the problem": Mavs announcer goes on epic James Harden rant before Luka Doncic explodes for 42 in 3 quarters

Since the LA Clippers traded for James Harden, the team has not won with their newest acquisition in the past three games. Their most recent loss was a huge blowout against the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers are starting to draw criticism for risking on the former league MVP.

One of Harden's critics is Mavs announcer Brian Dameris who went off on Harden during half-time. Dameris insisted that the problem was never on the team that Harden played for but instead, it was on himself:

"Listen James, if you ever had those friends who had bad roommates, over and over they complain about their bad roommates. This guy is terrible, the bad roommate here, they never thought and self-aware that they are the bad roommate. They are the problem. And James you're the problem," said Dameris.

He also predicted that one day when everything goes down with the LA Clippers, Harden will start blaming people around him for how it did not work and will look for another NBA team to play for:

"If this doesn't work, in this system, with this team, you are going to go and point fingers at everybody else and you are going to go back home and you are going to be swiping right for another team, there is not going to be anybody left. Because James, you're not the beard, you are not the system, you're the problem," added Dameris.

Against the Mavs, Harden played 29 minutes and had a subpar night doing only 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. The Mavs won 144-126 in the end, with Luka Doncic dropping 44 points, six rebounds and six assists on Harden and Co.

The LA Clippers will have a chance to bounce back when they go back home to play the Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 12.

Brian Dameris goes back to Harden's delinquent behavior with other teams

With the recent rant of Mavs analyst Brian Dameris about James Harden, he also went back to the history of the 10-time NBA All-Star. He pointed out that there is a pattern in Harden's behavior of destroying teams.

Dameris started off with Harden's time with the Rockets where he was blessed having his preferred coach in Mike D'Antonio and the organization acquiring Dwight Howard and Chris Paul, both of whom got traded away.

Another instance was when James Harden asked to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets to team up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving but the experiment failed after that season. The three-time scoring champion bailed out on the next the following year and requested to be traded.

With the Sixers, James Harden was reunited with Daryl Morey and traded away Ben Simmons. In just a few seasons, the pattern started again as Doc Rivers got fired and asked to be traded to the Clippers.

Pulling out no stops, Dameris hopes that his words reach Harden and how he spoiled Sixers GM Daryl Morey's trust:

"Ask the producer to pipe this into the Clippers locker room and if I can talk to you James, I hope you are taking notes," said Dameris. "I'm telling you in advance [and] you're welcome on the wisdom of this view cause I get on my knees every night and pray for someone to believe in me like Daryl Morey believed in you."

The Clippers are the third team that James Harden joined after getting traded away by the Houston Rockets in the 2020-21 NBA season. Only time will tell if Dameris is right on what Harden's ending with the LA Clippers will be.