Watch: 38-year-old Michael Jordan has 51-point game for Washington Wizards, 20 years ago on this day

Widely considered the greatest player of all time, former Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards superstar Michael Jordan dropped 51 points on this day back in 2001 for the Wizards against the Charlotte Hornets.

It was Dec. 29, 2001, when the Charlotte Hornets visited the nation's capital to take on Jordan and the Wizards. The Wizards won 107-90 with Jordan producing one of his greatest performances. He had 51 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting better than 55% from the field and making nine of 10 free throws.

Jordan was 38 years old and in his first season back in the NBA after coming out of retirement. MJ attempted 38 field goals and made 21 of them. Hubert Davis and Jahidi White were the only other players in double-digit scoring for the Wizards.

Michael Jordan's tenure with the Washington Wizards

Michael Jordan's decision to come out of retirement for the second time shocked the NBA world. And they were shocked even more when MJ said he would be suiting up for the Washington Wizards and not his beloved Chicago Bulls.

Playing in the NBA at age 38 and 39 for the Wizards, who were by no means perennial favorites, was a bold call from Jordan. And he continued to show his competitive fervor.

In his first season back, Jordan averaged 22.9 points, 5.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds while shooting better than 41% from the field. By no means where these numbers peak Jordan, but the sheer fact he was in the MVP race before going down with a knee injury speaks volumes of how much MJ was contributing to winning basketball.

After his injury, the Wizards fell off a cliff as a potential postseason appearance disappeared with a 4-8 record during his absence. MJ had six games in which he dropped 35 or more points and had eight double-doubles.

In his second season, his final one in the NBA, MJ averaged 20 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting better than 44% from the field and over 82% from the line. More remarkably, MJ played all 82 games and recorded 13 double-doubles.

One of Jordan's best performances that season came against the New Jersey Nets (Brooklyn Nets) as "His Airness" dropped 43 points on 60% shooting along with 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists.

While MJ did not come close to having the success he had with the Chicago Bulls, he did light up the NBA and provide the fans with excitement and joy. Washington had the box office attraction of the NBA as all of its home games sold out.

