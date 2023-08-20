Watch: Aaron Gordon showing off incredible freestyle skill in China has crowd electrified

Right now, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is spending some of his offseason in China. The reigning champion decided to break out some different moves for the crowd at his appearance.

While playing one-one-one, Aaron Gordon dipped into some old streetball moves. Before getting by his defender, he wanted to go for a crossover that would get the crowd hype. He then proceeded to swing the ball through his shirt before getting to the rim and throwing down a big dunk.

Gordon has never been known for his ballhandling skills, but you wouldn't know here. He performance was more than enough to excite the array of fans that showed up to see him play.

The former top five pick seems to be all smiles, and rightfully so. He is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, and played a key role in the Denver Nuggets winning the NBA title. Along with his versatile defense, the 27-year-old averaged his second-highest points per game total (16.3).

Aaron Gordon is fully enjoying himself this summer

Typically, players take some time to relax and recover after a long season, but that hasn't been the case with Aaron Gordon. Before he made the trip to China, he was in a different country spending quality time with one of his teammates.

When Nikola Jokic isn't on the basketball court, he lives a pretty quiet life. However, he let the world in on one of his hobbies following the Nuggets' champion win. That being his passion for horse racing.

Earlier this month, Gordon decided to take a trip to Serbia and spend a couple days with his All-Star teammate. The two did a lot together, including watching horse races. Video that surfaced showed that Gordon was enjoying himself just as much as the two-time MVP.

Heading into the 2024 season, the Nuggets are seen as one of the top contenders for the NBA title. Moments like this are a big reason why. Culture is an important factor in build a successful team, and Denver continues to work on theirs.

Gordon could have easily spent his offseason working on his game alone, but instead made the choice to peek into his teammate's life. Stuff like this gets overlooked at times, but it has a huge impact when it comes to building a strong and positive culture.

