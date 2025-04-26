  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Watch: Aaron Gordon throws punches at James Harden as Nikola Jokic intervenes Nuggets and Clippers massive brawl

Watch: Aaron Gordon throws punches at James Harden as Nikola Jokic intervenes Nuggets and Clippers massive brawl

By Orlando Silva
Modified Apr 26, 2025 23:52 GMT
Aaron Gordon and James Harden were involved in a brawl during Game 3 of the Clippers-Nuggets series (Image credit: Imagn)
Aaron Gordon and James Harden were involved in a brawl during Game 3 of the Clippers-Nuggets series (Credit: IMAGN)

Aaron Gordon was in the middle of a brawl between the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets on Saturday. The No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in the West are playing one of the most intense, close and hard-fought series in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Ad

After the Clippers won Game 3 with an easy 117-83 win, the Denver Nuggets entered Saturday with a mission to bounce back.

Tempers flared ahead of halftime after James Harden took issue with Christian Braun's attempt to steal the ball that went bad and ended up hitting the Clippers guard. After Nikola Jokic tried to defend his teammate, Harden shoved him, which sparked a brawl between players from both teams, with Aaron Gordon throwing punches in the middle of the scene.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The play resulted in a Christian Braun foul, a double technical for Kris Dunn and Nikola Jokic, a double technical for Aaron Gordon and James Harden and a double technical for Gordon and Norman Powell.

The Nuggets held the Clippers to 48 points in the first half, as they entered halftime leading by two points. Gordon had a terrific half, scoring 10 points, grabbing four rebounds and dishing out four assists. Jokic led the Nuggets with 17 point, nine rebounds and three assists.

Ad

Fans react to Clippers-Nuggets brawl

As usual, whenever there's a fight in the NBA, fans are quick to react and flood social media with comments. Harden was under the spotlight for his actions before and during the brawl.

"Did harden punch him?" one fan questioned.

Ad
"Harden got punked," another fan said.

"Ngl the foul by Braun didn’t deserve that reaction by harden. Maybe it was a trick just to fire up the clippers guys for the second half," another fan said.

Ad
Aaron Gordon was also subjected to comments and criticism from fans. "gordon couldnt get away from demon zu thats my center," one fan said.
"Zubac picked up Gordon," another fan said.
"Aaron Gordon don’t want nothing from Harden," another fan said.

After everything was said and done, Gordon and Harden were spotted having a chat as the third quarter started.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications