Watch: Aaron Gordon throws punches at James Harden as Nikola Jokic intervenes Nuggets and Clippers massive brawl

Aaron Gordon was in the middle of a brawl between the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets on Saturday. The No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in the West are playing one of the most intense, close and hard-fought series in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
After the Clippers won Game 3 with an easy 117-83 win, the Denver Nuggets entered Saturday with a mission to bounce back.
Tempers flared ahead of halftime after James Harden took issue with Christian Braun's attempt to steal the ball that went bad and ended up hitting the Clippers guard. After Nikola Jokic tried to defend his teammate, Harden shoved him, which sparked a brawl between players from both teams, with Aaron Gordon throwing punches in the middle of the scene.
The play resulted in a Christian Braun foul, a double technical for Kris Dunn and Nikola Jokic, a double technical for Aaron Gordon and James Harden and a double technical for Gordon and Norman Powell.
The Nuggets held the Clippers to 48 points in the first half, as they entered halftime leading by two points. Gordon had a terrific half, scoring 10 points, grabbing four rebounds and dishing out four assists. Jokic led the Nuggets with 17 point, nine rebounds and three assists.
Fans react to Clippers-Nuggets brawl
As usual, whenever there's a fight in the NBA, fans are quick to react and flood social media with comments. Harden was under the spotlight for his actions before and during the brawl.
"Did harden punch him?" one fan questioned.
"Harden got punked," another fan said.
"Ngl the foul by Braun didn’t deserve that reaction by harden. Maybe it was a trick just to fire up the clippers guys for the second half," another fan said.
Aaron Gordon was also subjected to comments and criticism from fans. "gordon couldnt get away from demon zu thats my center," one fan said.
"Zubac picked up Gordon," another fan said.
"Aaron Gordon don’t want nothing from Harden," another fan said.
After everything was said and done, Gordon and Harden were spotted having a chat as the third quarter started.
