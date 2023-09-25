WATCH: After signing with EuroLeague team, Serge Ibaka relishes beer from huge mug during Germany's Oktoberfest

Serge Ibaka decided to leave the NBA after 14 years and signed for German EuroLeague team Bayern Munich. With one of the biggest festivals in Europe, Oktoberfest, taking place these days, Ibaka was seen having a good time while drinking some beer.

The veteran big man took to social media and captured the moment as he is adapting to life in Germany.

Serge Ibaka wants to rejuvenate his career after signing with Bayern Munich

Serge Ibaka is coming off a 14-year career in the NBA, which saw him win the championship in 2019 as a member of the Toronto Raptors. Meanwhile, he was named to the All-Defensive First Team in three straight years between 2012 and 2014.

After his playing time in the NBA decreased following the 2019 title, Ibaka wants to return to the high level he was performing at during his prime years. The veteran big man will play in the EuroLeague for the first time in 12 years, following a brief stint with Real Madrid in 2011 during the NBA lockout.

"I'm here to play basketball because I'm a basketball player. I love this game. Number two, this organization has a big history. Being part of this organization is a blessing to me. I'm grateful to be here, working with someone I knew in the past," Serge Ibaka said in his introductory press conference last week, via Basketnews.

"I'm a winner, that's the reason I'm here. I couldn't stay in the States and wait for someone to sign me to be on the bench. I don't want that. I still feel that I've got a lot of basketball left in me, and I want to play at a high level, I want to win, that's what I do. And the day when I feel that I don't want to do it anymore, I'm going to retire. I'm here to win and help my team on and off the court, to be a good example, a good pro, and a vet to help the young guys. That's why I'm here," Ibaka added.

Serge Ibaka is preparing for his EuroLeague debut, which will take place on Thursday, October 5. The former NBA champion expects to get better game after game, mentioning that he is in excellent physical condition.

"Physically, I'm in a great place. I've been working [for] the last 7-8 months. The only thing that was missing was team basketball, playing [in] competitions, playing five-on-five. Physically, I'm 100% well," Ibaka said.

Serge Ibaka made 919 appearances in the NBA while playing for five teams. He posted averages of 12.0 ppg and 7.1 rpg.