Watch: Al Horford obliterates Tobias Harris with back-to-back blocks

Al Horford and Tobias Harris were expected to play key roles in Friday night’s game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics didn’t have Kristaps Porzingis, which meant that Horford would be starting for Boston. Joel Embiid is also sitting out, forcing Sixers Nick Nurse to have forwards Marcus Morris and Harris play more minutes in the post. It didn't take long for them to face each other once the game started.

For most of the game, Horford had been guarding Morris or backup center Mo Bamba. He often switched on guard when the occasion called for it. The veteran big man, however, largely kept his place near the shaded lane for rebounding and rim protection.

At the halfway point of the fourth quarter, Tobias Harris and Horford met not once but twice at the rim:

Al Horford is the oldest player by a wide margin in the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics. In that sequence, it didn’t seem like age had affected his athleticism and timing. Harris played with Horford for one season with the Sixers. He knows very well that “Big Al” is an excellent defender and rim protector.

Horford’s rejection was another one of his key plays against Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Boston Celtics center finished with 20 points, the most he has scored this season. He added six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal.

Harris’ Sixers lost to the Celtics yet again. He played 38 minutes and tallied 14 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists. “Tobi” shot just 6-16 and had more turnovers (4) than assists.

Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers could still tie the season series against Al Horford and the Boston Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers opened their season series against the Boston Celtics with a big win. They edged their nemesis 106-103 to improve their record to 6-1 on Nov. 8. Boston, however, promptly took their revenge, winning 117-107 on Nov. 15 to even their head-to-head battle.

Friday night’s victory by the Celtics gave them a 2-1 advantage. Tobias Harris and his teammates could still even the series with a victory on February 27 when they visit Boston to take on Al Horford’s Celtics.

How the Sixers fare against the Celtics in the regular season will not matter to Philly fans. It’s in the postseason that they want their team to step up. Over the years, Jayson Tatum has been dominant over Joel Embiid. “The Process” is only 12-3 in the playoffs against the Celtics.

Tatum isn’t the only thorn in the 76ers’ side. Al Horford has been a nuisance on both ends of the floor. Embiid will need Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey and everyone on his team to step up to beat their rivals.