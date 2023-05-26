Watch: All photos of Bronny James getting graduated from high school

It's official, Bronny James is finally finished with high school and is ready to take on the new challenges that his USC will offer in his freshman year in college. However, let's first take a look at how the ceremony played out and see Bronny's graduation pictures.

The entire James family is extremely proud of Bronny's accomplishment and were present in seeing him march with the high school batch of 2023. Here are some of the photos from the graduation of LeBron James' firstborn.

Bronny pointing at his family after getting the diploma Enter caption

LeBron James congratulating his son for graduating

Bronny with his dad and younger brother, Bryce

Bronny making his way to the stage. LeBron's son having fun on stage

USC prospect, Bronny, marching.

Savannah fixing her son's toga

The James' family picture

Bronny fixing his hair

Bronny flexing while marching

Bronny throwing his graduation hat

Bronny graduated in Sierra Canyon, a private school in California known for their educational excellence and exceptional basketball program. Next school year, LeBron's firstborn will suit up for the USC Trojans in college.

Gloria and Savannah James share heartfelt message for Bronny James

2023 McDonald's All American Game

The entire James household was excited for Bronny James to move on to the next chapter of his life. Even though Gloria, LeBron's mother, wasn't with them during the event, she still took the time to congratulate her grandson. She posted a photo of the USC prospect on her Instagram account and wrote a sweet message.

"Congratulations grandson !!!!" Gloria wrote, "You’ve always made me very proud of you. And seeing you graduate tonight, just made me feel an even bigger sense of pride. I wish you the most happiness and success in this next chapter of your young adult life. Continue to spread your wings and soar to new heights. Love you very much, Grammy"

Bronny's grandmother isn't the only one who shared a message. Savannah, his mother, took her chance to give her heartfelt message for her son on Instagram as well.

"The day has come and gone, but it only marks the beginning of a great journey in front of you," Savannah wrote. "I am so so proud of you and I hope you are extremely proud of yourself! I am forever your unwavering support, your biggest fan and beacon of guidance always! (If you ever want mom’s POV, Lol) I’m so excited to see what your future holds!! I love you so much!! GiGiverOfStretchmarks"

