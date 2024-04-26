WATCH: Allen Iverson gets rousing ovation from 76ers fans as he appears courtside for Game 3 donning $1,326 puffer jacket

Philadelphia pro hoops legend Allen Iverson was at courtside for Game 3 of the 76ers' opening-round playoff series with the New York Knicks on Thursday. He was given a rousing ovation by the home crowd when acknowledged by the team barker.

"AI" looked dapper in a Balmain puffer hooded sleeveless jacket, which is listed at $1,326 by fashion website Farfetch. The one-time NBA most valuable player partnered the jacket with a mint green sweat shirt and pants as well all-white sneakers.

The jacket is made in Italy and of a hundred percent polyamide material. It features black high neck front zip fastening and a two-side zip-fastening pockets padded design.

Allen Iverson picked a good game to catch the Sixers play as they finally booked a win over the Knicks after dropping the first two games of the series in New York.

Joel Embiid had a monster game to lead Philadelphia to the 125-114 Game 3 victory. He finished with a playoff-high 50 points, in addition to eight rebounds, four assists and a block in 41 minutes of play.

Fellow All-Star Tyrese Maxey added 25 points of his own while Kelly Oubre Jr. had 15 points.

The Sixers produced a 43-point third quarter, where Embiid poured in 18 points, to create separation from New York and held on for the win the rest of the way.

Game 4 on Sunday will also be another home affair for the Sixers.

Joel Embiid joins Allen Iverson in list of Sixers players with 50-point playoff games

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star big man Joel Embiid had a playoff-high 50 points in their 125-114 Game 3 victory. The feat thrust him into the company of NBA legend Allen Iverson as among the players in franchise history to score 50 points or more in a postseason game.

Iverson did it three times as a member of the Sixers. The first two were over the Toronto Raptors in the 2001 Eastern Conference semifinals. He scored 54 points in their 97-92 Game 2 victory and then 52 in Game 5 of the series, where the Sixers won, 121-88.

The last time the Basketball Hall-of-Famer scored 50 in the playoffs with Philadelphia was in 2003 in Game 1 of their opening round series against the New Orleans Hornets, where Iverson scored 55 in leading the Sixers to a 98-90 victory.

The other Sixers player who scored 50 points the playoffs was Billy Cunningham, who scored 50 in Game 4 of their 1970 Division semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In scoring 50 points against Knicks on Thursday, Embiid went 13-of-19 from the field, 5-of-7 from three and also hit 19-of-21 free throws.

