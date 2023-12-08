Watch: Andrew Nembhard brutally injures his leg, gets carried out in In-Season Tournament semis vs Bucks

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard suffered an unfortunate fate in their game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. The Pacers were playing against the Bucks in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament in hopes of advancing to the final round.

Nembhard injured his right leg during the final period of the game during a fastbreak opportunity. There wasn't any contact and he was going up for a shot when the injury happened. Watch the sequence below to see how he injured his leg.

Former Pacer Reggie Miller assessed the injury as a hyperextended right leg. Nembhard didn't return to action.

The broadcast crew made an update on the guard's injury, according to which, Nembhard had a sore right knee and he was ruled out for the entire game. He finished with eight points and two assists, shooting 80% from the field and only playing for 14 minutes.

How has Andrew Nembhard performed in the In-Season Tournament?

Andrew Nembhard has been incredible for the Pacers this season. As one of the guys who bring energy off the bench, his value to the team is unmatched. Indiana was able to win all of their games during the NBA In-Season Tournament, with Nembhard playing four games.

During the four games, he averaged 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and three assists. Nembhard hasn't shot well from deep this season as he is only making 25% of his shots.

The Pacers eliminated the Bucks during In-Season Tournament

The Indiana Pacers won their semifinal game against the Bucks, 128-119. As the underdog in the tournament, they've done the impossible with their high-intensity and fast-paced offense. Tyrese Haliburton did most of the work against Milwaukee with another stellar performance.

Haliburton posted 27 points, seven rebounds and 15 assists. He didn't turn the ball over against the Bucks. This marked his fourth game where he didn't have any turnovers.

Myles Turner had a great game with 25 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Obi Toppin had 14 points and six rebounds, helping Indiana with the win. Buddy Hield helped out with eight points, as he struggled to make a shot from deep.

The Pacers will play whichever team wins between the New Orleans Pelicans and the LA Lakers. The final round will take place in Las Vegas.