WATCH: Anthony Davis begins offseason with new back ink from famous NBA celeb tattoo artist 

With the Los Angeles Lakers season concluding with a first-round loss against the defending champions Denver Nuggets, Anthony Davis is taking time off from basketball and getting to add another tattoo in his body. The social media is abuzz as the nine-time NBA All-Star is getting an ink from a famous celebrity tattoo artist, Steve Wiebe.

As seen in the video, the tattoo is placed at the upper half of the back of Davis with the words 'Started with a Dream'. This is just one of the many tattoos that Davis has in his body.

Wiebe is the favored tattoo artist by many celebrities including NBA players like Kevin Durant, Dorrell Wright, Josh Smith, Deandre Jordan and Brandon Jennings among others. The Canadian inker is covered up in tattoos from head to foot showing his love for the craft.

According to Andscape.com, Wiebe is a self-confessed basketball fan, who used to watch Vancouver Grizzlies game growing up seeing Mike Bibby and Shareef Abdur-Rahim before the franchise decided to relocate in Memphis back in 2001.

Other tattoos of Anthony Davis

While Anthony Davis just got another tattoo inked on his body, he has been collecting glimpses of his life through the body artwork . Most of the tattoos that 'AD' have are covered in his basketball attire and each has a meaning to his journey in life.

Among his popular inks is a portrait of his grandfather, Lamont Eberhardt, along with the words 'REST UP Champ'. Another is a 'Chicago' tattoo located at his right bicep paying homage to his birthplace along with '1993' stating his birth year.

Another portrait on his body along with the letters 'NALA' is on his left forearm is her daughter's picture when she was still a baby. 'Stars and Doves' surround the 'NALA' letters showing bits of artistry.

'RIP' is also inked on Davis' body right above a 'Cross' in his right forearm, serves as a tribute for his departed loved ones. His initials 'AD' is located on his right wrist also to honor his father with the same namesake.

One of the more popular tattoos that Anthony Davis have is a Kobe Bryant tribute as he inked the 'Black Mamba' logo entwined with a snake. This tattoo was also put on LeBron James as both of them share the same design, giving honor to Bryant's impact in the game of basketball.

