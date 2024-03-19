WATCH: Anthony Edwards baptizes John Collins for Dunk of the Year, sends Jazz forward to locker room

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards arguably had the most electrifying dunk of his illustrious career against the Utah Jazz on Monday.

Anthony Edwards showcased his exceptional aerial skills, solidifying his reputation as one of the NBA's most electrifying players, by emphatically dunking over Jazz forward John Collins during the third quarter.

The sequence unfolded as the Timberwolves secured a defensive rebound with 5 minutes and 34 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The All-Star quickly initiated the fast break, relinquishing possession to Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who positioned himself at the 3-point line.

Choosing not to attempt the shot, Alexander-Walker swiftly passed the ball to Edwards, who was sprinting toward the basket at full speed. Anthony, without hesitation, established himself in the paint and launched into a soaring leap, executing a powerful dunk without needing to dribble.

Anthony Edwards' dunk sent John Collins to the locker room

John Collins exited the court and headed to the locker room during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Timberwolves. His exit was due to a visible facial injury, as reported by Sarah Todd of The Deseret News.

Collins bore the full force of a powerful dunk executed by Ant, resulting in both players briefly retiring to the locker room.

Collins seemed to sustain impact to his face from Anthony's hand and knee during the play. He is presently undergoing evaluation by the team's medical staff at the time of writing.

