Watch: Anthony Edwards defies gravity with mind-blowing self-pass for dunk of the year

Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards had a dunk to remember on Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies at home. Despite being listed as questionable due to knee tendinitis and playing on the second night of a back-to-back, he delivered a jaw-dropping performance, featuring arguably the dunk of the year.

In a pivotal moment during the third quarter, with two minutes remaining, Edwards orchestrated a remarkable play. Positioned at the top of the key, he exploited a switch, matching himself against the opposing center, Xavier Tillman.

Employing a double between-the-legs dribble, Edwards executed a convincing pump fake, causing Tillman to jump out of position. Seizing the opportunity, Edwards, with a halted dribble, elevated himself from beyond the free-throw line.

In a display of extraordinary athleticism and finesse, he lofted the ball towards the backboard, initiating a perfectly timed self-pass alley-oop dunk. Here's the video:

The play was so impressive that NBA fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions:

The Wolves beat the Grizzlies 118-103, thanks to Edwards' game-high 28 points, five rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes.

Dunk of the year contenders ft. Anthony Edwards, LeBron James

As the 2023-24 season approaches its midway point and the anticipation builds for the All-Star break, fans have been treated to spectacular athletic dunks. The contenders for the coveted "Dunk of the Year" title have begun to emerge.

Here are a few that stand out:

Ja Morant dunk on Victor Wembanyama

The two young superstars, Ja Morant and Victor Wembanyama, did not disappoint in their first head-to-head matchup. With nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, Morant got matched with Wembanyama on the right wing. He swiftly went to an in-and-out dribble and posterised the seven-foot-four rookie.

The Grizzlies won the game 106-98, with Morant finishing with 26 points, five rebounds and 10 assists.

LeBron James dunk on Paul George

In the battle of LA on Jan. 8, Clippers forward George turned the ball over at the start of the third quarter.

James ran the court in transition and was picked up by Terance Mann, who was no match for James' size. With full steam, the 39-year-old leapt from near the free throw mark to dunk on George, who did not even try to challenge.

Anthony Edwards dunk on Jalen Duren

Anthony Edwards had another feature dunk on Wednesday. At the four-minute mark of the first quarter, he came out from a pin down with Rudy Gobert's screen at the top of the key, where Jalen Duren had to be switched on to Edwards with Gobert rolling towards the rim.

Instead of an easy alley-oop, Anthony Edwards challenged the sophomore center and dunked on him.

