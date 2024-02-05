Watch: Anthony Edwards gifts 50 Cent his game-worn AE 1 "Velocity Blue" sneakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Houston Rockets 111-90 thanks to Anthony Edwards' game-high 32-point effort with six rebounds and 4 of 8 beyond-the-arc shooting. Following the win, Edwards gifted his latest AE 1 "Velocity Blue" to rapper 50 Cent.

The two stars met outside the Wolves' locker room at the Target Center. The video shows Edwards removing his shoes and the soles before handing them over to 50 Cent, who said upon receiving the 2x All-Star's gesture:

"Oh man!"

50 Cent was beyond thrilled to receive Edwards' game-worn sneakers that are yet to be launched for retail. He was seen talking to someone in the crowd who hurdled them saying:

"You thought you was important, you aint no mother******* body"

Indicating that he did not want anybody else to get Edwards' shoe besides himself.

Edwards styled his signature "Velocity Blue" sneakers for the second time after debuting them on Friday against the Orlando Magic. Fans shared their reactions to this signature line on Twitter. Here are a few:

Everything you need to know about Anthony Edwards' Adidas "Velocity Blue" AE 1

After launching the first three colorways, Adidas and Anthony Edwards will launch "Velocity Blue" in March. The blue color is Edwards' favorite and Adidas' brightest blue sneakers yet.

The blue color is also a nod to the team that drafted him, the Minnesota Timberwolves depiction in the earlier era. The Adidas three stripes logo on the heel is accentuated by the green element.

The generative support wing in the shoe's construction allows athletes to play explosively in all directions while maintaining mid-foot breathability. Its bold and distinctive TPU design provides stability and containment.

The full length of the TPU-encased shoe features Jet Boost technology, which makes it ideal for quick movements. The herringbone outsole provides excellent traction for a secure grip on the court.

When will Anthony Edwards' AE 1 "Velocity Blue" be available for purchase?

Edwards' debut signature line in three colorways was launched in December for $120 at the Adidas in-store and online.

It is reported that the AE 1 "Velocity Blue" will be released on March 8, 2024. Customers can find the basketball shoe for $120 in men's size and $100 for GS size on the Adidas website, along with select retailers in-store and online.

