Watch: Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel gives fans insight on her game day look preparation

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel, like many fans, was eager to see the Minnesota Timberwolves secure their first win in the Western Conference finals at the American Airlines Center, aiming to avoid a sweep by the Dallas Mavericks and extend the series for at least one more game. They won 105-100 in Game 4, but still trail the Mavericks 3-1 in the series.

Ahead of the big match, Robel shared her game-day make-up routine on Instagram. She began with power grip primer, followed by foundation and brush, then applied concealer. After another layer of brush, she used a spray to prevent creasing. Robel completed her routine with eyeliner and pink lip butter.

Throughout the 2024 NBA playoffs, Robel has been actively supporting Ant and did so today as well. Choosing not to share her outfit for the game, she only posted stories of the match from the arena.

After Minnesota's dominant 45-point win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of their second-round series, Robel was spotted celebrating with Alex Rodriguez, while predicting that the Timberwolves would win the series in seven games.

While Anthony Edwards seeks more reasons to celebrate this NBA season, Robel recently celebrated a special date of her own.

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel celebrated her first Mother's Day with their daughter

A couple of weeks ago, multiple countries celebrated Mother's Day, and Jeanine Robel took this opportunity to share a photo shoot of her firstborn, Krue, alongside her daughter Aislynn, who she welcomed with Anthony Edwards on March 1.

“I love you BOTH,” Robel captioned the post. “God know I needed you both! Krue my first born. Thank you for growing me up. Thank you for being my reason my motivation my ride or die we’ve experienced it all together.”

As Anthony Edward's NBA career rises, things are also getting more serious for the Edwards family. Although the situation isn't favorable for Minnesota at the moment, Ant and his teammates aren't giving up. They will now face the Mavericks for Game 5 at Target Center.