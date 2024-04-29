WATCH: Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel's firstborn follows in T'Wolves star's footsteps as multisport athlete

Anthony Edwards' stepson appears to be following in his footsteps as a multi-sport athlete. His mother, Jeanine Robel, recently shared photos of him playing football and sporting a Minnesota Vikings jersey.

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend, Robel, took to Instagram to share photos of her son, Krue, playing football, affectionately calling him a "renaissance man."

See the photos and videos of Krue playing football below:

Robel had previously shared images of Krue playing basketball, even donning a pair of Adidas AE 1's, the signature sneakers of his NBA All-Star stepfather.

Perhaps unknown to some, Anthony Edwards' athletic journey began in football, where he acquired the nickname "Ant Man."

In an interview with ESPN's Alex Scarborough before the 2020 NBA Draft, where he was selected first overall, Edwards admitted he was initially more drawn to football than basketball.

"I'm still not really into it," Edwards said. "I love basketball, yeah ... basketball is my heart, but football is where I started, so I'll never forget about that. But don't get me wrong, basketball is my No. 1 because I feel like it's going to get me through a lot of the stuff I need to get through."

During his childhood, Edwards played various positions, including running back, quarterback, and cornerback. He showcased his skills for the Atlanta Vikings in youth football and by age 10, he had established himself as one of the top Pop Warner running backs nationally.

Despite his football success, Edwards eventually shifted his focus to basketball, finding it more enjoyable after watching his brothers play the sport.

In a 2019 interview with Ricky O'Donnell, Edwards mentioned he could have pursued an NFL career if he had chosen to do so.

“I could have been a professional football player,” Edwards said. “I was really good. I was the No. 1 running back in the country at 9 or 10. I stopped playing because I seen my brothers playing basketball. I thought it looked more fun.”

Anthony Edwards has sneakers inspired by his football career

Earlier this year, Anthony Edwards introduced a new iteration of his AE1 sneakers featuring purple and gold colors.

While some might associate these colors with the LA Lakers, they actually pay homage to his football career.

Edwards' latest AE1 sneakers draw inspiration from his time as a quarterback for the 10U Atlanta Vikings football team, whose jerseys were purple and gold.

The shoes feature a honeycomb-like ventilated panel, gold shoelaces, and the Atlanta Vikings' colors.

