Watch: Anthony Edwards hits insane reverse layup over Victor Wembanyama

Anthony Edwards must be really "him" as he showed no fear against Victor Wembanyama in their first matchup against each other on Friday night. The San Antonio Spurs welcomed the Minnesota Timberwolves at the AT&T Center for the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

The score was tied at 48 with less than two minutes left in the second quarter. Edwards was being guarded by Keldon Johnson when Rudy Gobert set a hard screen. Gobert rolled to the basket, but Wembanyama's length prevented any chance of a good pass.

"Ant-Man" had other ideas as he attacked the basket with fear of the long limbs of Wemby. He hit an insane layup that the French youngster tried to block. Wemby even switched hands when saw Edwards do the same for his layup while he was on the air.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video of Edwards' layup against Wembanyama:

Expand Tweet

It was the NBA In-Season Tournament for both the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves. It was not just the first matchup between Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama. Rudy Gobert finally had a chance to face off against his 19-year-old countryman.

Ahead of Friday's game, Gobert felt like a "proud dad" seeing Wembanyama thrive in the NBA and dominate on both ends of the floor. The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year put a young Wemby under his wing and a video of them playing pickup went viral a few years ago.

"I'm kind of like a proud dad when I watch him play," Gobert said. "Really happy for him. He's put in the work, so you know he'd dedicated like I've probably never seen a 19-year-old dedicated. "So he's been doing some incredible things and it's going to be fun to face each other and yeah, just go out there, try to get a win."

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Gil look like he on demon time" - Gilbert Arenas gets NBA fans thinking as he shoots promo with Rachel Nichols

Anthony Edwards, KAT lead Timberwolves to win over Wemby, Spurs

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 117-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs in their NBA In-Season Tournament debut. Towns finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds, while Edwards had 28 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

It was the Timberwolves' fifth straight win and they improved to 6-2 for the season. Minnesota is off to a hot start and they made headlines for being the team to give both the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics their first losses of the season.

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell showed out for the Spurs. Wemby had 29 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks, while Vassell also scored 29 points with three rebounds and four assists.

Also Read: Karl-Anthony Towns gets sent to hell as Victor Wembanyama comes up with monster block