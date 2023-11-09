Watch: Anthony Edwards rises up for ridiculous chase-down block vs. Pelicans 

The Minnesota Timberwolves move up to 4-2 after they beat the New Orleans Pelicans with Anthony Edwards leading the charge. The former Georgia Bulldog showcased his athleticism in front of their home crowd while rocking the team's classic jerseys.

With the Timberwolves enjoying a 29-point lead with 2:23 left in the third quarter, Dyson Daniels managed to steal the ball from Anthony Edwards and ran back quickly to the offensive side to covert the turnover to two points.

However, Edwards will not let this slip by as he bursts with speed and is able to chase Daniels with a block from behind with his head up so high it was nearly at the rim.

Anthony Edwards finished the game with a team-high 26 points along with eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Meanwhile, Dyson Daniels was filling in for CJ McCollum's starting position, but was only able to chip in with seven points, five assists and four steals.

Helping Edwards was Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 23 points while Rudy Gobert was able to control the paint with 17 points, 21 boards and two blocks.

Anthony Edwards loves 'MVP' chants

While it is too early to call things right now at this point of the season, Timberwolves fans at the Target Center acknowledged Edwards' electrifying gameplay and skills by showering him with "MVP" chants when the team gave the undefeated Boston Celtics their first loss:

"I love that, I love that, I love that," said Edwards on the fans' cheers during the post-game interview against the Boston Celtics.

In just his fourth year in the league, the 22-year-old is already averaging 28.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

While the individual numbers of Edwards are appealing, the team also deserves the credit as they have found their defensive identity since acquiring Rudy Gobert last season:

"From Day 1, training camp, we sat together and we decided that we wanted to be a defensive team," Gobert said. "And I'm really proud of the way, the maturity that we've shown and the approach that we have in the way we take every possession personally. I think that's the mark of a great defensive team."

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be on the road next to face Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 10, before going in to back-to-back matchups against the Golden State Warriors.

