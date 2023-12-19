Watch: Anthony Edwards shows Miami crowd who's the best closer

Anthony Edwards' bid to be in the headlines for the right reasons received a push after his exploits during the Minnesota Timebrwolves-Miami Heat game on Monday. Edwards steered the Timberwolves to a comeback win.

They were down 17 points in the first half, but the All-Star's 32 points, eight rebounds and five assists on 52.0% shooting saved the Timberwolves. That splendid performance received the cherry on top as Edwards sealed the game with the crucial bucket that gave the Timberwolves a three-point separation with 27 seconds left.

Edwards outperformed Jimmy Butler and showed the Heat fans that he was the ultimate closer, at least for this game. Here's the clip of Edwards' clutch jumper over Josh Richardson:

The Timberwolves once again relied on their defense to turn things around. After conceding 66 points in the first half, Minnesota limited their counterparts to 42 points in the last two quarters.

Rudy Gobert complimented Anthony Edwards' heroic efforts with nine points, 16 rebounds, two steals and blocks apiece to help the Timberwolves improve to 20-5, tied for the league-best record alongside the Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaden McDaniels, Nickeil Walker-Alexander, Naz Reid and Mike Conley shrugged off slow starts to score over 10 points each.

Anthony Edwards responds to Paige Jordae's claims

Anthony Edwards made the spotlight for the wrong reasons on Sunday after an IG model named Paige Jordan leaked their alleged conversation. Paige claimed that Edwards had impregnated her. In the texts, Edwards allegedly tried convincing her to abort the baby. He even paid her $100,000 per an alleged receipt of a wire transfer with his initials.

Edwards didn't take long to respond to these claims. He seemingly conceded making the comments about abortion in the texts:

"I made the comments in the heat of the moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believed and who I want to be as a man," Edwards said in a statement released on X, formerly Twitter.

"All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them," Edwards added.

The Timberwolves All-Star also said that he would be handling this matter privately and not commenting on the situation further for now.