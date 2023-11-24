Watch: Anthony Edwards shows off vocal range while jamming with girlfriend Jeanine Robel and family on Thanksgiving

Anthony Edwards and all NBA players are taking a break from basketball action. The league, like most, is celebrating Thanksgiving Day. Every team has been given a day off to be with whomever they want to spend the holiday with. The Minnesota Timberwolves’ next game will be on Friday against the Sacramento Kings.

While with family and friends, “Ant-Man” is in chill mode. He is just having fun and relaxing with those close to him. The All-Star guard most likely surprised fans when he did this:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although he didn’t utter a single word, Edwards got his notes quite right. For someone who sounds like he has a deep voice, the high parts of the song didn’t bother him. On the contrary, he was thoroughly enjoying himself.

Anthony Edwards has several reasons to be thankful for. The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-3) have the best record in the Western Conference. They are just half a game behind the Boston Celtics for the top win-loss slate in the entire NBA.

“Ant-Man” has been a big reason for the Timberwolves’ impressive first weeks of the season. He leads the team in scoring with 26.1 points per game and assists with 5.1 APG. Edwards is also averaging 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest.

A few of Minnesota’s wins were close encounters with elite teams. Victories over the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans were thrilling edge-of-your-seat affairs. Anthony Edwards’ ability to score in the clutch has been a big reason for the Timberwolves’ impressive record.

Edwards’ impact hasn’t just been on the offensive end. He has been a thorn in defense as well. The Timberwolves own the best defensive rating in the NBA. Having Rudy Gobert to man the paint and protect the rim is an excellent start. The Frenchman seems to have regained his usually brilliant defense after last season’s hiccup.

Around the perimeter, it has been Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels who have impressed basketball analysts. In Minnesota’s win against the Boston Celtics in overtime, Edwards took on and limited Boston’s superstar Jayson Tatum.

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves will resume basketball action against the Sacramento Kings on Friday

After a much-needed break, the Minnesota Timberwolves will look to extend their three-game winning streak and their 12th in 13 games. They will host the Sacramento Kings on Friday, which will be their first meeting of the season.

The Kings have lost back-to-back games, but they are formidable. De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis make them a tough team to beat. They will be without sharpshooter Keegan Murray who is unavailable due to lower back spasms. Still, the Timberwolves can’t take them lightly.

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards, after showing off his vocal range during Thanksgiving, will be raring to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves again.