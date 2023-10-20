Watch: Anthony Edwards takes flight for a nasty one-handed jam

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing their last preseason game before their season opener on Oct. 25. They are on the road taking on the Chicago Bulls to close out their preparation. Edwards has continued his strong showing from last season and is looking ready to have another big year. The Timberwolves are counting on him to be even better than he has ever been.

In the second quarter against the Bulls, “Ant-Man” impressed even the hostile crowd with this:

Edwards is one of the NBA’s most athletic players. Over the years, he has compiled some of the nastiest in-game dunks of all time. This slam against the Bulls was almost inevitable.

The All-Star guard on top of the key against Alex Caruso, who was late in the rotation, was a disaster for Chicago’s defense. Edwards had a clear lane to take off and simply raised over Bulls center Nikola Vucevic for a rim-rattling dunk.

Edwards has already played 20 minutes with still 9:20 left in the third quarter. He has 19 points on 8-13 shooting, including 2-4 from behind the arc. The explosive guard also has five rebounds and one assist.

Anthony Edwards is looking healthy, too. He didn’t play in the Minnesota Timberwolves preseason opener against the Dallas Mavericks in Abu Dhabi. Edwards was forced to sit out the game due to a bum ankle. He did play in the rematch against the Mavericks two days later.

Like the playoffs last season, “Ant-Man” is unquestionably the Timberwolves’ best player now. Even with Karl-Anthony Towns in the lineup, Minnesota will likely go only as far as Edwards can take them.

Anthony Edwards could earn an outright NBA All-Star berth

Last season, Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings and the Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam were injury replacements in the All-Star Game. They replaced Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Zion Williamson.

Edwards, after his incredible playoffs, proved that he deserved a spot on that team. This season, he could even push for a place as one of the starters. He already has a considerable following, but he has only become more popular. Edwards’ impressive FIBA 2023 World Cup stint has only added more admirers to his game.

If healthy, the Minnesota Timberwolves could be a serious playoff contender. Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley could make some noise. Should Minnesota be one of the top six Western Conference teams by February, there’s a very good chance the “Ant-Man” earns an outright All-Star nod.