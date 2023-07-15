Watch - Ausar Thompson rises up to throw down a massive slam

Ausar Thompson has shown everything the Detroit Pistons wanted to see from their top rookie in this year’s draft. Detroit surprised many after picking Thompson right after his twin brother Amen, who went to the Houston Rockets.

One play against the San Antonio Spurs in the Las Vegas Summer League probably had Motor City basketball fans up on their feet:

After a miss by Buddy Boeheim, Thompson went sky-high over Spurs power forward Dominick Barlow for the slam. The former Overtime Elite superstar is oozing with athleticism and it jumped out in that play.

Most scouts were convinced the Detroit Pistons were going to take a small forward in the draft. Jarace Walker and Cam Whitmore were the popular names assigned to the Pistons in mock drafts. Detroit already has Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey in the lineup.

Cunningham was the No. 1 pick of the 2021 draft while Ivey was picked fifth in the 2022 edition by the Pistons. Adding another perimeter player could only cause a logjam in the backcourt.

The Detroit Pistons, however, fell in love with Ausar Thompson’s versatility. They didn’t need a small forward when they could have a do-it-all combo guard.

Thompson’s versatility and two-way impact have been glittering throughout the summer league games. In the Pistons’ electric 17-point come-from-behind win over the Toronto Raptors, their rookie was impressive.

Ausar Thompson finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks. Despite his frame, he battled for rebounds and emerged with three offensive boards. He did have seven turnovers, which is evidence of his growing pains as a playmaker.

Ausar Thompson is expected to start for the Detroit Pistons next season

The Detroit Pistons gave Monty Williams one of the richest deals for a coach to develop the enviable young talent on the roster. He will be excited to see what his highly-skilled players can do in the NBA’s grueling 82-game schedule.

Williams could have a starting unit composed of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jalen Duren.

Cunningham, Ivey, Thompson and Duren have the athleticism, speed, length and skills to make the Pistons formidable. Bogdanovic will be the veteran leader who is a huge threat from behind the arc.

The lineup may be a little short on size, but Ausar Thompson’s versatility will be crucial. He allows Monty Williams to be creative with his lineups.

Thompson raised some eyebrows when he declared that his goal was to bring championships to Motor City. Those are lofty expectations and goals as the team hasn’t even reached the playoffs in four seasons.

Detroit went to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2008, losing to the eventual champion Boston Celtics. Since then, they’ve made the postseason just thrice in 15 years and were swept each time they made the playoffs.

Amen Thompson, Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren could be the faces that will bring Detroit back to basketball relevance.

