Watch: Austin Reaves knocks down a 3 as he checks in in front of two of his aunts

Austin Reaves and Team USA continue to gear up for the start of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on Aug. 25. The team is currently engaged in the first of their five exhibition games, against Puerto Rico.

Late in the first quarter of Monday’s game, Reaves checked in to a standing ovation from a raucous crowd. This included two of his aunts sitting courtside, who traveled to watch their nephew play.

Upon checking in, the LA Lakers fan favorite wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. This came as he immediately drained a corner 3-pointer to the applause of fans.

Watch the moment below:

#USABMNT | Live on FS1 Austin Reaves checks in and immediately splashes the corner| Live on FS1 pic.twitter.com/GpToKS7WUY

Team USA coach Steve Kerr praises Austin Reaves’ all-around impact

Austin Reaves may not be one of the biggest names on Team USA’s FIBA World Cup roster. However, he’s been one of the team’s most impactful players in training camp according to coach Steve Kerr.

During a recent interview, Kerr heaped praise on the Lakers guard for his all-around impact and ability to do whatever is asked of him:

“He fits in wherever we put him; that’s the beauty of Austin.

“He’s a connector. He’s a hell of a basketball player. He's physical, shoots and passes it. Just so poised out there all the time. He’s a guy who enhances any lineup that he plays with.”

“Just feel, vision, awareness, and understanding of the game.

“The ball just goes to the right spot, the right cut is made. Austin made a play yesterday where he made a drive and kick; he was kind of behind the defense, and he worked completely behind the defense, flashed kind of in the middle of the paint, caught it and swung it through.

Kerr then highlighted Reaves’ playmaking ability and high basketball IQ as some of his biggest assets:

"He had feel; you have to have awareness to make a play like that. So connectors are guys who make those types of plays, and the game just makes sense, and you end up getting open shots.

“Mainly, it’s just better to have him on your team than to have him on the other team.

“That’s what I would say about Austin. One of the fun things with this endeavor is that you really get to know guys who you’ve competed against and admired, but then you really get to know their games.”

