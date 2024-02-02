Watch: Austin Reaves scares the daylights out of Anthony Davis after pretending to throw mop water on Louis Vuitton fit

Without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves carried the LA Lakers to an impressive 114-105 win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday. “AR” had a game-high 32 points that were highlighted by 7-for-10 shooting from deep. Reaves played like an All-Star when his two superstar teammates needed him to step up.

The celebration inside the Lakers’ locker room got even more rowdy than usual after Darvin Ham made a special announcement. LA’s coach informed the team that Davis had made it to the Western Conference All-Star team.

The news was greeted with a chorus of congratulations from all around the team. Austin Reaves wanted to do more and theatened to do this:

Anthony Davis’ eyes bulged when Reaves brought out the bucket of mop water. The newly named All-Star almost had to beg his teammate not to go through with his threat. Fortunately for Davis, Reaves had the decency not to ruin the sharp Louis Vuitton ensemble.

Davis and LeBron James watched from the sidelines as Austin Reaves took on the double-teaming that the Celtics normally reserved for the two superstars. “AR” was unflappable on the road and steadily guided his team to the well-deserved victory.

The Boston Celtics had two All-Stars and possibly a third in the lineup as Julius Randle’s replacement. On Thursday night, Reaves outdueled both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for perhaps LA’s biggest win of the season.

Anthony Davis once drenched Austin Reaves in water following the Lakers’ wild win over the Mavericks

Back in 2021, Austin Reaves earned a spot with the LA Lakers as an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma. He started in 19 games and played 23.2 minutes per game. In December of that year, he introduced himself to Lakers fans with a game-winning shot against the Dallas Mavericks.

“AR” had his first on-court interview following the game while his teammates led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis prepared the locker room celebration. James stood in front of the door to give Reaves the ball before De’Andre Jordan and Davis poured water on him.

Austin Reaves told reporters after he came out of the locker room that it was a moment he would never forget. It was his biggest moment in the NBA and he had superstar teammates going wild with what he did.

That celebration must have been on his mind and wanted to return the favor to “AD.” Fortunately for Davis, he had the Louis Vuitton on him or Reaves blasted him with water.

