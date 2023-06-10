Watch: Bam Adebayo's monster chase-down block destroys Jamal Murray's lay up attempt

Bam Adebayo came up with an crucial defensive play to keep the Miami Heat in the game. With a huge chase-down block on Nuggets star Jamal Murray, Adebayo injected some life into Miami's performance.

Adebayo has made a name for himself as a top-notch defensive player in the NBA. However, tasked with guarding the WCF MVP, the undersized Heat center has most certainly had his hands full.

With Denver extending their lead in the second-half of Game 4, the Heat needed to regain their bearings. However, a mishandled offensive possession put them in a difficult position.

Jamal Murray received the pass from Nikola Jokic and ran into the open floor. After a beautiful euro-step to blow past Kyle Lowry, Murray had a clear look at the rim. However, Adebayo was in hot pursuit.

Bam Adebayo went up strong with two hands and crushed the ball on the glass. The impact of the block certainly brought the crowd in Miami to its feet.

Adebayo's rejection helped Miami go on a little 5-0 run before Denver called timeout. However, the Heat haven't been able to build off of this. With the Nuggets taking control of the game again, Miami put themselves in position to lose both games at home.

Bam Adebayo fails offensively

While Adebayo has excelled defensively, his offensive contributions have been lacking. Throughout the playoffs, he has struggled to make a significant impact in Miami's offensive schemes. It is worth noting that the Heat heavily rely on perimeter shooting, which may partially explain his limited offensive involvement.

Game 4 was impressive on an individual level. The center notched 20 points and 11 rebounds while providing some top notch defense. However, he also chose some poor shots late in the game which resulted in costly misses.

While Adebayo's mistakes have had an impact on Miami's success, he is not solely culpable for their losses. With several players, including Jimmy Butler, missing the mark, Miami look like a shadow of the team they were early in the playoffs.

A 95-108 loss in Game 4 will have devastating consequences for Miami. Facing a 3-1 deficit with the series heading back to Denver, the Heat may not have the resources to spark a comeback.

