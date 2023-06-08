Watch- Bam Adebayo throws down a massive putback right over Nikola Jokic

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat are in seesaw battle against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. After a quick start by the Heat, the Nuggets have crawled back into the game.

With the score tied at 42, a highlight reel happened that had the Miami crowd up on their feet:

Caleb Martin, who is having his best game in the series, drove into the lane but missed a layup. After challenging Martin's shot, Jokic couldn't get back quick enough to snare the rebound.

Adebayo, who was looking at the action around the free throw line, had a free runway to swoop in for the thunderous dunk.

Bam Adebayo continues to have another good game against Nikola Jokic

Bam Adebayo made several crucial plays in helping the Miami Heat to an upset against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2. He continues his superb play when matched up against Nikola Jokic.

Miami's All-Star center already has 13 points at the end of the second half.

