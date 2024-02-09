Watch: Ben Simmons and Jarrett Allen's fiery clash escalates into pushing showdown

A brief physical altercation occurred in the Eastern Conference matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday after Ben Simmons shoved Jarrett Allen. The altercation occurred as both players looked like they were attempting to box each other out and gain a more advantageous position in the paint.

As the play developed, both held onto each other, which led to Simmons pushing Allen off him. The Cavs center ended up falling onto the floor as Simmons looked on.

Allen got up quickly and shoved Ben Simmons in retaliation, but the officials and other players stepped in to defuse the situation. Here's the video:

Both Simmons and Allen were assessed with technical fouls, which meant thata the infractions offset each other, and the game was resumed.

The incident took place with over 11 minutes left in the third quarter and the Cavs up 59-51. The Cavs went on a huge run once play resumed, outscoring the Nets 31-18 through the quarter to take a 90-69 lead going into the fourth.

Ben Simmons was quiet stats-wise against the Cavaliers

The Brooklyn Nets tried to make a comeback in the fourth quarter, but the Cavaliers had an answer for everything. The Nets scored 26 points in the final frame, but the Cavs outdid them, scoring two more in the final 12 minutes to win 118-95.

Ben Simmons' lack of production contributed to his team's downfall, as he only put up six points on 75.0% shooting (3-for-4). He also dished two assists, grabbed one defensive rebound and forced one turnover and committed two of his own. The Nets were outscored by 26 points with Simmons on the floor (-26 +/-).

Only three Nets players scored in double figures, with Mikal Bridges leading the way with 26 points (10-for-23.) The other two were Cam Thomas with 17 (6-for-18) and Trendon Watford with 15 (5-for-13). Following the loss, the Nets fell to 20-31 for the season.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers were led by All-Star Donovan Mitchell with 27 points (10-for-18). He also did a lot of heavy lifting on the defensive end, with three blocks and steals.

Meanwhile, Jarrett Allen ended up with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. As usual, he was also a key contributor on defense, rejecting two shots for the game. Both Evan Mobley and Darius Garland scored 14 points as well, while Georges Niang came off the bench to add 13.

With the win, the Cavs won their eighth straight and climbed to second place in the East with a 34-16 record.

